Best Childhood Games That Are Still Available to Play on Mobile

There are a lot of good mobile games that were released in the past few years, great even. From roleplaying to shooting games, we’ve all had our share of fun. But let’s all be honest, there is something about our childhood games that, even though they aren’t as advanced or visually appealing, hold a special place in our hearts. Maybe it’s the nostalgia, the simpler mechanics that were easy to pick up and play, or how it played a part in our childhood when life was fun and simple.

Since you're here, it's safe to say that you're missing that good old days. Don't worry, we've looked for some of the best childhood games we've played in the past that are still available on mobile. Let's start!

Plants vs. Zombies

Plants vs. Zombies is the game we used to play with our cousins whenever they visit us or we visit them. The game is pretty much the same as how we played it before, but with better graphics. It’s also very challenging at first, especially if it’s been a while since you played it. This is an offline game, but of course, you need an internet connection to download it. After that, you can play it without internet connection.

Subway Surfers

Remember that thrilling chase from the grumpy inspector and his dog? Subway Surfers is back and still as addictive as ever. The objective is the same: grind trains, avoid obstacles, and collect coins as much as you can as you try to outrun the inspector. It’s one of the best time-killing game out there, although it can be a bit frustrating at times.

Sally’s Spa

Who remembers running their own luxurious spa? Yes, Sally’s Spa is still available and lets you relive those moments of managing grumpy (and sometimes patient glamorous) clients. There’s a free version available to try, but if you want the full spa experience, there’s also a paid version. We tried the free version, and it can be a bit demanding, as you need to pay for a lot of stuff compared to the paid version where you just need to pay for the essentials.

The free version also requires an internet connection to be played. You'll also get ads while playing the free version, so if you're fine with that, you can just opt for this instead of paying.

Diner Dash (DASH Adventures)

We’ve all had our fun with Diner Dash in the past, serving impatient customers, clearing tables, washing the dishes, and keeping up with the ever-growing demands of a busy restaurant. Now, DASH Adventures brings back that fun and ups the challenge! You’ll still be juggling orders and keeping hungry patrons happy, but this time you’ll help Flo rebuild her hometown and face off against a mischievous villain named Mr. Big.

DASH Adventures is free to download, but you'll need a fast internet connection to play it.

Cut the Rope

Do you remember the adorable little green monster OmNom with sweet tooth? Well, Cut the Rope is still very much available for you to play up until today. This is one of the most played game, especially for those with iOS devices. It also has the same mechanics – you need to get candy into his mouth using physics. It’s a great game for kids as well, if you have them already.

The Bottom Line

You don’t have to just reminisce about your favorite childhood games – you can relive them as most of them are still available to play. It’s not easy to let go of these games as they played a big part in our lives, so let’s enjoy them while we can and while it’s still available. Have fun!