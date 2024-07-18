BioGun leaving early access at the end of July

Developer Dapper Dog Digital and publisher Ravenage Games has announced the full release of Biogun, and it’s coming on July 31st to PC.

BioGun already felt pretty good when released into early access on Steam, but the developer had previously said that there would be more side quests added, and generally the game would be improved. In the latest press release for the full release, the team said: “Inspired by Saturday morning cartoons, BioGun offers a unique blend of humour and action. Explore a visually stunning world inspired by biology, from the depths of the bladder to the pulsating heart.”

Check out the new date trailer, below:

Twin-stick shooter meets metroidvania: Experience a unique combat system that blends exploration with fast-paced shooting.

Impactful power-ups: Upgrade your character with chips that grant powerful abilities, but choose wisely – you can only have one active at a time!

Engaging world design: Traverse a vast interconnected world inspired by the inner workings of a dog's body. Complete side missions to aid Cells in need. Explore each organ to earn rewards and learn about the life forms that live there.

Traverse a vast interconnected world inspired by the inner workings of a dog’s body. Complete side missions to aid Cells in need. Explore each organ to earn rewards and learn about the life forms that live there. Traverse a hand-drawn microscopic world full of traditionally animated cells, germs, viruses and bacteria. Meet the wondrous creatures, both friendly and hostile, that inhabit it. Discover the many secrets cleverly hidden in your dog’s body.

a hand-drawn microscopic world full of traditionally animated cells, germs, viruses and bacteria. Meet the wondrous creatures, both friendly and hostile, that inhabit it. Discover the many secrets cleverly hidden in your dog's body. You will be accompanied on your mission by a blood-pumping score by Juhani Junkala

The fate of dog-kind is in your hands!

In our early access write-up, we said: “When playing Biogun in its current form no part of me felt like I was playing an early access game. With wonderful combat, great upgrades, and a serious level of polish, Biogun already feels like a game that fans of the genre need to know about. If you want to wait for the ultimate anatomical experience then waiting for version 1.0 is more than understandable, but if you’re craving a top tier Metroidvania and can’t wait any longer, then picking Biogun up now is something I highly recommend.”

BioGun is currently in early access on PC via Steam, with the release date now confirmed for July 31st.