Boho Casino is currently among the widely used casino platforms available for users in New Zealand. The developers are working to launch a dedicated casino app as soon as possible, till then the users will be able to access the same via the mobile version on their handheld devices. Although the mobile application is not launched, the users must know about the supported Android and iOS devices by the Boho Casino app, at which they will be able to download and run the application without any interruptions. They will also be able to find all the casino games on the official website, available on the Boho Casino mobile application once it gets launched officially.

System Requirements to Download Boho Casino App

The mobile application has not been officially launched by the developers of the casino platform, due to which the exact system requirements to download the mobile application might change. However, there are a few basic requirements that the Boho Casino app is likely to follow for Android or iOS devices to download them and start playing.

For Android:

Android version Android 5.0 or higher RAM At least 1 GB Processor 1.20 GHz Internal Storage 100 MB

For iOS:

iOS version iOS 10.0 or higher RAM At least 1 GB Processor 1.20 GHz Internal Storage 100 MB

Players are recommended to check for the system requirements once again when the official application is launched. The devices, which will fulfill the system requirements given by the developers, will be able to download the Boho Casino app and start betting through the same without any interruptions.

Boho Casino App Supported Devices for Android

The Boho Casino mobile application will support most of the higher-end mobile devices, as they will be able to maintain the system requirements and download the mobile application without any interruptions.

iQOO 9;

Poco X3 Pro;

Redmi Note 10;

Samsung Galaxy S24;

Oppo A32;

Xiaomi Note 8;

Samsung Galaxy S21;

Poco X6 Pro;

iQOO Neo 7.

The mobile application of the Boho Casino platform is expected to support the above-mentioned devices, as these devices have been tested to run the mobile version of the betting platform without any interruptions.

Boho Casino App Supported Devices for iOS

The Boho Casino mobile app will be supporting all the latest launched iOS devices, making it compatible for the users to access their favorite casino games even on their iOS devices. It is expected that the Boho Casino app will even support low-end iOS devices, but the devices on which the mobile version has been tested to run smoothly are as follows:

iPhone 11;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPhone 13 Pro Max;

iPhone 14;

iPhone 14 Pro;

iPhone 15 Pro;

iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Since the above-mentioned devices are recent iOS device launches, they will be supporting the mobile app once it gets officially launched by the developers.