BOTSU: Ridiculous Robots hits early access this summer, demo out now

Developer Peculiar Pixels has announced that its mayhemic party game, BOTSU: Ridiculous Robots is coming to Steam early access this Summer. Featuring both online and local, split-screen multiplayer modes, BOTSU takes ragdoll physics to another level.

Based around arena and sandbox modes, BOTSU also features unlockable outfits to earn and multiple game modes to challenge friends and strangers in a variety of over-the-top contests.In addition to all the silly games, BOTSU: Ridiculous Robots will also launch with the following features:

Endless Unique Matches – With 3 game modes, different arenas, multiple gadgets, rocket boosters, gravity modifiers, and heaps of ragdoll physics, every match will be different in BOTSU.

Acrobatic Athletes – These aren’t some sluggish ragdolls. You’re a robot athlete at the height of your career. You can sprint, jump, flip, climb, breakdance, fly and break through the sound barrier with your overpowered rocket boosters.

Physics-Based Fighting – Combine acrobatics with combat to triple-flip kick your opponents or wrestle them in mid-air while flying upside-down.

Build Your Bot – Level up and show off your awesome outfits. Combine any outfit with different heads, bodies, arms, legs and feet to create something truly unique.

Gadgets – These are your silly superpowers: grappling-hooks, balloons, sticky-bombs, and impulse waves work on anything, like other players, objects or the environment. Get creative and invent new ways to use them!

Theatre Replay Mode – Every silly ragdoll moment and every awesome victory is captured by the replay system, so you can play it back in slo-mo and work out what on earth just happened.

A demo is available to download from Steam right now, so you can get a taste of all the crazy fun before the early access launch. Check out the early access trailer for BOTSU: Ridiculous Robots below:

BOTSU will launch into Steam early access for the price of £15.99 or equivalent, reduced to £13.59 via a 15% launch discount – which may increase for the full release.