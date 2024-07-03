Chapter One of Blood on the Thames free for all players soon

Firestorm Games has announced Chapter One of its gothic murder mystery Blood on the Thames will be available for free on July 12. Following the release of its first chapter, early access to the subsequent chapters will be available every few weeks through an “immersive Alternate Reality Game” leading up to the full release later in the year.

It’s 1888 and Minerva Ernest’s peaceful life is suddenly shattered. Her husband has been found dead in London’s Thames River – his body ferociously savaged by something in the water. Returning home from police questioning, Minerva finds her maid collapsed in a pool of blood, sending the trajectory of her life into a terrifying spiral. As these unsettling events unfold, Minerva realizes that there is a sinister force at play, one that threatens the very beating heart of London itself.

Players will use Minerva’s detective vision to spot important clues during investigations, which players will have to piece together to solve the crimes. During interrogations, showing the right clues to suspects can cause them to potentially give things away, so choosing wisely is important. Minerva can build relationships to access new locations, earn trust to uncover insights, and decide who has your back. There’s also a cult that is trying to weaponise an unknown entity, so good luck with that!

Players can visit AITIS to immerse themselves in ARG to uncover hidden clues and unravel puzzles that will offer early access to upcoming chapters before launch.

“I am excited to see people start to experience Blood on the Thames,” said Matt Thompson, founder of Team Firestorm. “I can’t wait to see the excitement from players as they search for every little detail, both in the game and in the overarching story.”