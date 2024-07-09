El Paso, Elsewhere is coming to PS5 in September

Developer Strange Scaffold and publisher Nighthawk Interactive has announced El Paso, Elsewhere is coming to PlayStation 5 on September 6th, with pre-orders available now.

Previously only on PC and Xbox, the game harks back to 2000s-era visuals, with a slow-motion action combat style. The PlayStation 5 edition of El Paso, Elsewhere will also be coming physically, and that version includes a poster and digital copy of the soundtrack. The game is also being made into a film by Di Bonaventure Pictures, as well.

You can get a good look at the game, if you’re unfamiliar with the Seat of Power gameplay reveal video, below:

Created by Strange Scaffold and published by Nighthawk Interactive, El Paso, Elsewhere is a Max Payne-inspired third-person shooter featuring high stakes gun fights, supernatural monsters, unique slow-motion gameplay and an award-winning soundtrack. Players take on the role of James Savage, a narcotics-addicted monster hunter tasked with tracking down his ex-girlfriend Draculae, a vampire on a mission to end the world. Throughout the story, players fight their way through every bloody floor of a reality-shifting Texas motel to rescue Draculae’s hostages and eventually confront the villain James once loved.

Strange Scaffold studio head Xalavier Nelson Jr., El Paso, said: “El Paso, Elsewhere will be Strange Scaffold’s first-ever PlayStation release, and I couldn’t ask for a better introduction to our studio’s sustainable production principles, unapologetic style, and player-first attitude. To our wonderful partners at Nighthawk Interactive and the PlayStation gamers who will soon embark on our most ambitious journey yet, I can only say the same thing that James Savage soulfully speaks directly to the player in the closing moments of the game: thanks for believing.”

In our review, we said: “El Paso, Elsewhere is very much a mixed bag of a game. The engaging and surprisingly deep story and setting are really impressive, but the dated, one note gameplay struggles to back it up. It’s hard to look past the fact that diving through the air and shooting often isn’t that effective a strategy, and the enemy variety and level design doesn’t help that either. Despite its issues though I’m really glad I saw this game through to the end, and if you can turn off your brain and blast through the combat then it’s worth experiencing the supernatural noir vibes of El Paso, Elsewhere.”

El Paso, Elsewhere is out now for PC and Xbox, and coming to PlayStation 5 on September 6th.