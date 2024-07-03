How to Donate Your Old Board Games in Garden Grove

If you have always been a huge gaming fan but now have a large collection of old board games collecting dust on your shelves, why not consider donating them in Garden Grove? Donating those games to a good cause is always better than discarding them as clutter, and it doesn’t have to be difficult either.

Why Donating Old Games Matters in Garden Grove

Many people don’t realize it, but they can actually make someone’s day by donating unwanted games. Not only can board games entertain those in need, but they also offer many learning opportunities. All they have to do is arrange a donation pickup in Garden Grove and the experts will handle the rest. If you’re still on the fence, here are some reasons you should consider donating old games.

Environmental Impact

You’ll play your part in promoting environmental sustainability by reducing waste. This act of kindness can save those games from ending up in landfills, where they only contribute to pollution and deplete natural resources.

You bring new life to these items by donating them, as they may have lost their value for you but are new for those in need. This gesture also reduces the demand for new products, which significantly lowers the environmental footprint.

Community Support

You can find many local charities and organizations in Garden Grove that rely heavily on donations. They use your donations to fund various services like housing, food security, and social support programs.

Sometimes, they sell your old games at marginal rates to generate revenue and help those in need. A simple act of donating board games can make you a more responsible person for the community as a whole.

Prepare Your Games for Donation

If you’ve made up your mind to donate your old board games, here are a few tips to help you handle things effectively.

Check all the games thoroughly before donating them, and ensure all the pieces are available. Sometimes, you can get replacement parts at your own expense to ensure your donation makes more sense.

Check the box for wear and tear and be sure to wipe down all the components. Get rid of any dirt, dust and sticky residue.

If your old game had a manual, make sure to add it to the box. You can also download a manual online and include a print in the box to make the package more valuable.

Besides taking these steps, it’s also a good idea to include a personal note with the game explaining why you have been a fan of the game or share any fond memories to add an emotional touch to your donation.

Schedule a Donation Pickup

After preparing your games, you need to pick a recipient organization. You can Google and find some reputable organizations in Garden Grove. Once done, you should schedule a donation pickup. Here’s what to do:

Go online and choose a pickup service.

Fill out the form sharing your contact details as well as the games you’re donating.

Select a pickup date; it’s good practice to have a two-hour window considering your schedule.

Wait for the pickup service to contact you for confirmation.

Simply leave the boxes outside your door at the selected time.

The pickup service will collect the box and deliver it to your chosen charitable organization.

Endnote

Donating old board games may look like a simple gesture but it can be an impactful way to reduce waste, support your community, and bring joy to others.