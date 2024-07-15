Is It Possible to Enjoy Last Fortress: Underground Without Spending Money?

Last Fortress: Underground is a post-apocalyptic game that allows you to control and manage an underground bunker. Since the outside world is full of zombies, you will need to survive by growing your own food, recruiting people, upgrading your defenses, training fighters, and many more. It’s a fun game that requires your strategic thinking, and of course, your time (a lot of it, by the way). It’s a type of game that you need to play for months and years to actually become strong.

Unfortunately, many people quit in the early game because of game sharks or big spenders who are extremely strong. That’s why many players are asking, is it really possible to enjoy this game without spending money? Well, as someone who have been playing this game for around two years, we’ve got the answer for you. But first, let us introduce the objectives of the game.

How to Play Last Fortress: Underground

Last Fortress is an online multiplayer game that makes you the chief of an underground bunker. To play this, you will need to have a fast internet connection. Otherwise, you'll be constantly disconnected from the game. Going back, there are a lot of things to do at first, so it can be a bit overwhelming. Here are the main objectives of the game:

Train Troops – Here, you get three types of troops: commandos, defenders, and archers. You will need to train and upgrade them so whenever your fortress is under attack or you’re attacking other fortresses, you’ll have a better chance at winning.

Become Self-Sufficient – As we’ve mentioned earlier, you need to grow your own food. You will have your own gopher farm, wheat farm, pumpkin farm, dairy farm, and herb farm. There’s also a water source that goes to the water treatment plant before consumption.

Upgrade Facitilites – All the facilities must be upgrade as you grow your fortress level. Common facilities include the diner, gym, sparring room, shooting range, laboratory, auto repair station, entrance hall, quarters, barracks, work stations, and more. You’ll get to unlock more facilities as you progress.

Research – You will have a laboratory where you’ll conduct various research to improve your skills and defenses. There will be categories for each research, for example, attack and defense or warfare. The secret is, you need to keep your laboratory running at all times.

Recruit Residents – Via the Satellite Nexus, you’ll be able to recruit residents by rescuing survivors outside. These recruits will then be assigned to different roles in the bunker, but they’re mainly for mining stone, iron, and coal.

Attack and Defend Your Fortress – Of course, since this is a multiplayer game, other people will be in the same world as you. If you’re not in an alliance, you are likely to get targeted by powerful fortresses. During the early stage of the game, this is a common problem, but once you join an alliance, the attacks will be prevented (only if you join an influential/powerful alliance).

Help Your Alliance Capture and Defend Cities – Once you join an alliance, you will be able to participate in capturing cities. Once that’s captured, you will need to protect it from other alliances trying to capture your city.

There will be different servers throughout the game. If you’re unhappy with your current server, you can go to other servers during a period of time. After that, you will need to wait for the season to end before you can transfer. Assuming you watched the ad, the one where the person is running away and going inside a bunker – a story you might have seen from a movie in most streaming services, that’s actually accurate. But instead of playing it in a first person point-of-view, you get a top-down isometric perspective.

Do You Really Need to Spend Money when Playing Last Fortress?

No, spending money isn’t required to play Last Fortress. However, you will find it difficult to keep up with other players who spend money. As we’ve mentioned earlier, there are a lot of big spenders in the game, we’ve seen it firsthand. This makes it easy for them to bully you or your entire alliance because they’re very powerful and you won’t be able to do anything about it.

If you don't spend money, you'll have at least 20-30 million combat power difference as you progress. As for us, we've spent quite a few, but only for the essential stuff we think were helpful. Unfortunately, it isn't enough. Also, smooth gameplay is very important in Last Fortress, and lag can put you at a disadvantage, so you'll need a fast internet connection at home (which is also an added cost).

Final Thoughts

Playing Last Fortress is fun, but you can’t really enjoy it when you don’t spend a decent amount of money. We’re not sure if it’s the developers’ tactics, but it’s a big disadvantage for those who are just playing for fun. However, if you want to keep playing and enjoying this game, try to join a powerful alliance that can give you protection from those sharks who farm every now and then. Good luck!