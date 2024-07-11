Marko: Beyond Brave is a new Metroidvania coming to PC in September

Studio Mechka has announced its first original property, Marko: Beyond Brave, a new Metroidvania, coming to PC on September 17th.

The team says that the game “combines ‘90s Disney cartoons with Slavic folklore”, and you can get an early look at the game via the new trailer below, along with a host of information, and the key features from the latest press release.

Check out the trailer:

In Marko: Beyond Brave, entropy has escaped its prison and threatens to engulf the world. Step into the shoes of titular protagonist Marko, a young warrior who uncovers a secret power hidden within. Armed with a large greatsword and an even bigger mustache, Marko will brave ancient evils, battle mythical creatures, and forge powerful alliances to restore balance. With elemental powers at your command and every decision shaping the world’s fate, embark on a thrilling adventure where courage is your greatest weapon. Throughout the breathtakingly beautiful world of Zagora, hand-drawn in traditional 2D frame-by-frame style, you’ll encounter vivid and lively scenes, each inspired by Slavic mythology. Wander through lush forests and crumbling castles, battle corrupted creatures, and escape intricate traps. Jump, slash, and shoot your way through challenging foes and mighty bosses inspired by Slavic legends such as Vila, Koz’el, Urgl, Vlashko, and the Tree of Life. You’ll traverse the massive non-linear map with hundreds of rooms, each as unique and strange as the next. Find hidden treasures, legendary artifacts, and crumbling monuments, revealing an ancient story. Team up with discoverable creatures and characters along the way, as they will be vital in helping beat the odds. Craft, upgrade, and forge the weapons and tools necessary to carry you to victory.

Those key features, then:

The Vast Land: Explore Zagora, a huge non-linear map with hundreds of rooms. Solve puzzles and find hidden treasures, all within the Slavic-inspired fairytale setting.

Explore Zagora, a huge non-linear map with hundreds of rooms. Solve puzzles and find hidden treasures, all within the Slavic-inspired fairytale setting. Traditional 2D Art: Zagora is brought to life in great detail, drawn and animated entirely by hand in traditional 2D frame-by-frame animation.

Zagora is brought to life in great detail, drawn and animated entirely by hand in traditional 2D frame-by-frame animation. Master New Abilities: Discover new skills, allowing you to go toe-to-toe with the most brutal of enemies. Learn how to crush your foes with a single blow, jump and dash across enormous caverns, and end your foes in a flurry of attacks!

Discover new skills, allowing you to go toe-to-toe with the most brutal of enemies. Learn how to crush your foes with a single blow, jump and dash across enormous caverns, and end your foes in a flurry of attacks! Discover Every Secret: Delve deep into the world and discover hidden areas and unspeakable treasures. Collect all the pieces and puzzle together an ancient mystery.

Delve deep into the world and discover hidden areas and unspeakable treasures. Collect all the pieces and puzzle together an ancient mystery. Small But Mighty: Marko may seem small in the face of great, grave dangers, but his power and ambition know no bounds. And never count out a character with such an impressive moustache!

Marko: Beyond Brave is coming to PC via Steam on September 17th. A playable demo is available now.