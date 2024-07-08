Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus Steam physical edition announced

During Spike Chunsoft’s Anime Expo panel, it’s been announced that Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus is getting a Steam physical edition.

Originally exclusive to Nintendo Switch, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus is a new version of the detective adventure game coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5. The new version is coming on October 1st, and the Steam physical edition will include a printed novel: How to Be a Master Detective: A Halara Nightmare Case.

How to Be a Master Detective: A Halara Nightmare Case is an original, newly-written novel about Halara Nightmare, a Master Detective with the Forensic Forte “Postcognition,” and serves as a prequel to the main story of the game. The novel is written by Takekuni Kitayama under the supervision of Kazutaka Kodaka, main scenario writer for the game. It contains no spoilers and can be read before playing the game. While investigating a case, Halara is trapped by snow inside a mountain cabin alongside violent prisoners. Then an incomprehensible murder occurs…with no witnesses. In an extreme situation where doubt looms, the eye of a genius private detective will reveal the truth.

Here’s what else you get in the Lucid-Noir Limited Edition for Steam:

Printed voucher with Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus Steam code

Outerbox with artwork by Rui Komatsuzaki

SteelBook case

Spirited 6.5″ Shinigami plush

Noise of Neon Official Soundtrack CD

Printed copy of the original novel How to Be a Master Detective: A Halara Nightmare Case

There’s also a digital deluxe edition for Steam, including:

Base game

Digital Art Book – The Book of Death

Digital Soundtrack – Noise of Neon

In our original review we liked some of the ideas the game had, but felt it was paced poorly. We said: “While it has a vast amount of ideas that work individually, Rain Code rather feels like a missed opportunity that doesn’t quite come together right.”

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is out now for Switch, with the new PLUS edition coming to PC and consoles on October 1st.