Neon Blood now available to pre-order and wishlist digitally

Meridiem has announced today that its upcoming RPG, graphic adventure Neon Blood is now available to pre-order and wishlist digitally. The exciting neo-noir action-adventure can be pre-ordered on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Developed by ChaoticBrain Studio and published by Meridiem, this cyberpunk adventure features a 2.5D visual aesthetic, with 2D PixelArt sprites and 3D-modelled environments. It’ll feature a variety of puzzles, turn-based combat, and Quick Time Events.

In the year 2053, after the Third World War, humanity has been reduced to a single megalopolis, Viridis, consisting of two cities: the luxurious Bright City and the dystopian Blind City. Axel McCoin, a detective from Blind City, motivated by his ideals, rebels against the injustices caused by the social separation between the two cities and the societal inequalities in general, becoming a symbol of a revolution. In his adventure, Axel will meet powerful allies who will help him in his quest, as well as enemies who will stand in his way, such as Ruby Emerald, who will do everything possible to thwart Axel’s plans.

Along with the announcement Neon Blood is accepting pre-orders digitally, a physical boxed edition has also been announced at specialist stores, set for release on Q4 of 2024. This boxed Limited Edition for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch includes a metallic-textured cover, an art book, city guide, and a downloadable soundtrack.

Last month, a Neon Blood ‘Introducing Ruby Emerald’ trailer was released, which showed off the game. While only brief, it highlighted the gorgeous aesthetics of the game, along with a bit of what players can expect from the story. We’re pretty excited about it, and you can watch the trailer below to see if it is something you might find interesting.