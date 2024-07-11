SCHiM is getting a physical release, pre-orders open now

Publisher Extra Nice, along with developers Ewoud van der Werf and Nils Slijkerman, and iam8bit has announced a physical release for SCHiM. The physical edition will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch (for $34.99) and there’s an “Exclusive Edition” for the same formats, for $39.99.

The standard edition ” features the main game alongside four bonus art cards showcasing scenes from the game, and includes cover art by Janna van Abbema. This snazzy edition will be available on store shelves on October 25.”

The iam8bit Exclusive Edition includes “an 11″x17″ Street Scene Poster with four Character & Shadow Sticker Sheets, as well as Exclusive Cover Art by Owen D. Pomery, all for $39.99.” This version is exclusive to iam8bit.com as you’d expect, and will start being sent out in Q4 2024.

Check out the trailer showing these editions off, below:

SCHiM is a charming indie 3D platformer that lets players jump from shadow to shadow, bringing light and animation together to offer a lively, relaxing experience. The game has been highly lauded ahead of its upcoming release, garnering the Audience Award Grand Prix at Sense of Wonder Night (SOWN), an INDIGO Award and a Wholesome Direct Award in 2022. SCHiM was also an official selection of the London Gaming Festival and Day of the Devs, received nominations for A MAZE and Insomnia Gaming Festival awards, and was a finalist at the GWB Game Awards in 2022.

In our preview, we said: “SCHiM is a seriously interesting concept for a game, and combines platforming, exploration and puzzles to create a really intriguing experience. I’ve never played anything quite like this shadow hopping experience, and I can only imagine as the game progresses there will be more unique environments to make your way across to get back to your person.”

SCHiM is coming to PC via Steam on July 18th. You can play a demo version here.