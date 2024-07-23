Shapez 2 early access release date confirmed

Developer tobspr Games has finally given a firm date for upcoming top-down factory builder, shapez 2, and it’s pretty soon.

Shapez 2 will launch via Steam early access on August 15th, but that’s not all, as the developer also announced that the title has now surpassed 300,000 wishlists, which shows you just how strong the factory building genre is, these days.

Check out the release date trailer, below:

shapez 2 will be available to play in Steam Early Access on August 15th! Create sleek space factories to break shapes down and form completely different ones. With infinite resources and no construction costs, everybody can enjoy the game and solve production puzzles at their own pace. Doing so unlocks new technologies with which you can create increasingly complex shapes to feed to the vortex. There are no predetermined recipes in shapez 2 — buildings perform simple functions such as cutting shapes in half, changing their color or stacking them, so it’s up to you to find a way to transform basic circles and squares into all kinds of colorful shapes. The game starts out small and lets you use the skills you learn as you play to build larger and more complicated factories. These make up platforms that you can then connect with the help of space belts. Eventually you’ll be able to transport shapes even farther (and faster) with trains — a first for shapez! shapez 2 also introduces 3D gameplay, allowing you to layer up to three belts on top of each other for you to further optimize your factory. You can look into the layers to keep an eye on things from the outside, or if you just want to take a short break from all your hard work. At Early Access launch, you can play shapez 2 in four different gameplay modes: Normal, Hard, Insane and an experimental Hexagonal mode in which shapes have six sides instead of four. If you’re looking for an even bigger challenge than the Insane scenario, you can customize the settings of other modes and add extra restrictions. tobspr Games has made sure the game is already polished enough for you to enjoy its visuals at any scale and enjoy the satisfying, intuitive gameplay as you sink potentially hundreds of hours into it. Until the full release, the developer will add even more modes and content as they continue to work on the game.

Tobias Springer, founder of tobspr Games, says, “We’re proud to have reached the point where shapez 2 is ready to be released in Early Access. The game already offers players a full-fledged experience worthy of a full launch — now we’re going to take the time to continue polishing the game and add more content until we’re completely satisfied with what we’ve created. We’re thankful for our passionate community that is just as invested in this game as we are and will help us shape the game even further during the Early Access period. Without our players we could not have made it this far to begin with.”

Shapez 2 will be $24.99 / €24.99 / £20.99 during the early access period, though there’s a “supporter edition” which adds cosmetic rail twisters and loops, plus an extra 40 minutes of soundtrack.