Surfpunk announced, is a new action RPG

Developer Double Stallion has announced Surfpunk, a new “action RPG co-op extraction title” set in an anime world.

The developer says you can “team up with fellow Raiders to explore procedurally generated islands of the Fallen World in search of precious loot and hidden ancient treasures”, and it all takes places in a dangerous flooded world with up to three friends.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

The world has flooded. It’s up to you and your crew of Raiders to keep humanity alive. Explore the Fallen World in search of resources to help you survive, and Evress, the coveted energy source that powers all the technology that remains. But be warned: the water isn’t the only dangerous part of the Fallen World, as the ink-like Sumi are on the hunt for any Raiders they can find. Push your luck against the Sumi and they will only become more aggressive, so it’s up to you to find the balance between exploring recklessly and returning empty handed. Raiders are a crafty lot, and you’ll have to use every tool at your disposal if you want to make it back to your Beastship with all of your hard earned loot. Surfpunk’s in-run crafting system lets players use resources they’ve found on the island right away to create a variety of tools. Want to explore a rooftop that might have some Evress? Craft a ladder from wood you’ve found to climb on up! Craving new abilities for your next adventure? Meet up with your crewmates on the Beastship to trade your hard-earned treasure for weapon upgrades or customize your loadouts and deck out your rushboard. Once you’ve designed your perfect loadout, join up to three other Raiders and hit the waves for online co-op! Strategize your weapons and abilities on the Beastship, then hit the high seas and work together to scavenge the islands and outlast the Sumi!

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Solo or Co-op Play: Explore the Fallen World solo or with up to three friends to uncover all its secrets.

Explore the Fallen World solo or with up to three friends to uncover all its secrets. Deep Customization: Personalize class-based weapons, build a loadout that suits your style, and craft the rushboard of your dreams.

Personalize class-based weapons, build a loadout that suits your style, and craft the rushboard of your dreams. Explore a Vibrant World: Each Surfpunk run is a fresh adventure with procedurally generated islands. Enjoy this gorgeous, tropical realm where every island is a new mystery.

Each Surfpunk run is a fresh adventure with procedurally generated islands. Enjoy this gorgeous, tropical realm where every island is a new mystery. In-run Crafting: Use your resources on the spot to craft devices that will help you explore the islands.

Use your resources on the spot to craft devices that will help you explore the islands. Unique Traversal: Hit the waves on your rushboard, explore with flair, and race your friends against the sumi-tide in style!

Surfpunk is coming to PC via Steam, and is now available to wishlist.