Zenless Zone Zero adds Zhu Yuan today, demo video released

It might have only just launched, but Zenless Zone Zero has already had a huge amount of players, and apparently made a lot of money. But no service game can just release, and rest on its laurels, and it looks like the first new character being added will be PubSec member of the Criminal Investigation Team (CIT), Zhu Yuan.

HoYoVerse had been teasing this recently, but now a full character demo trailer has been released. If you’ve been playing Zenless Zone Zero you’ll likely have already had a chance to play as Zhu Yuan, as there’s a section in chapter two where you can use her in battle.

Check out the video below:

There are other characters as part of the PubSec CIT that look likely to come to the game at some point, with Qingyi being very likely at some point. Seth Lowell is also highly likely to join the game, too. Zhu Yuan marks only the second Ether-based agent other than Nicole, so it’ll give some more tactical options during fights to have an alternative Ether-based agent.

Zhu Yuan will be part of the event Signal Search “Unswerving Bullet” where you can get an S-Rank version of her, as well as A-Rank agents Ben and Nicole, as well. The event is due to run from July 24th until August 13th, so you’ve plenty of time to try and pull her from the signal search. The event is due to start at midday “server time”, and there will also be a separate event that lets you test both her and Nicole out, as well as Ben, if you haven’t already grabbed them, with rewards for playing the combat tests, too.

In our review, we said: “It will almost certainly confound newcomers to the genre, and the latter game is particularly grind-heavy. The story is totally bonkers, and those expecting a straight action game might be disheartened by just how much it seems to sometimes actively avoid action, but overall Zenless Zone Zero is just an incredibly good time bursting with things to do and places to see, presented with supreme confidence and verve by a developer that knows exactly what it’s doing.”

Zenless Zone Zero is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.