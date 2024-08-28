BLUD gets first content update from today

#BLUD is getting its first content update today, which introduces new quests, minigames, quality-of-life improvements, and more. It also includes a behind-the-scenes at the 90s cartoon-inspired animation of the game. This will be the first update since the game launched back in June this year.
Grab your trusty field hockey stick as transfer student and part-time vampire slayer Becky heads downtown for her first job in an all-new quest. Compete for high scores in new mini-games, including Pinball, darts, and the latest craze to sweep Carpentersville: Flappy Bat! Visit the in-game Animation Studio to rewatch cutscenes, play new and classic mini-games, and see early sketches and concept art for the game firsthand.
The content update for #BLUD includes the following:
- New Quests: Complete Becky’s first job downtown in order to earn some cash and discover the use behind a mysterious key.
- New Mini-Games: Visit the record shop for a game of Pinball, compete in Darts, or become the Flappy Bat champion with all new activities to try.
- Unlock the Animation Studio: Get more access to the cartoons, mini-games, and a behind-the-scenes look at the development of #BLUD through a special computer in the animation studio.
- Quality of Life Improvements: Experience Carpentersville at its best with various bug fixes and combat encounter improvements added to the game.
We reviewed it when it came out in June and said “#BLUD is a game that has so much going for it in terms of visuals, writing, and overall charm, but the combat really does let the game down. Still, if you don’t mind a little less exciting scrapping and want to check out some stupendous animation and a funny world then you could do much worse than this Saturday morning cartoon vampire ’em up.”