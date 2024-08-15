Convergence Games Showcase coming at the end of this month

A brand new digital show has been announced called the Convergence Games Showcase, which will be debuting on September 26. The content creator-led indie AA presentation will debut over an hour of carefully curated indie and AA games set to feature a mix of world premieres, announcements, and gameplay reveals from a ton of amazing studios.

Some of the studios involved in the showcase include The Arcade Crew (The Last Spell, Infernax, Young Souls), Miju (The Planet Crafter), Yogscast Games (PlateUp, Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers), and Secret Mode (A Little to the Left, Still Wakes the Deep). There will be more than 30 games shown off, from developers that know a thing or two about making a fantastic video game.

“Convergence delivers on its name by bringing together two key elements: exciting new video games from innovative developers, and trusted advocates for indies,” said Dan Maher, Editorial Director at Explosive Alan Productions, a Fourth Floor company. “Content creators are at the forefront of bringing groundbreaking games to their audiences, putting indie treasures and AA gems in front of players. Convergence Games Showcase unites these recognised content creators and their loyal audiences with the best new games from established publishers, debuting studios and self-funded solo developers.”

“I am so pleased to be part of the first Convergence, helping to bring something fresh to games showcases,” said Wanderbots, one of the hosts and a popular YouTube content creator. “I can’t wait to share the announcements and updates from the great indie and AA studios that we have in store for you. Join us on Thursday, September 26!”

Those interested will be able to watch the Convergence Games Showcase at 8pm BST live right here.