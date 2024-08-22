Dota 2 – The International 2024

Dota 2 is the market’s leading esport in 2024. Its popularity has skyrocketed since its inception in 2011 because of its massive prize pool.

What’s more? Dota 2 tournaments, especially The International, attract the most skilled players worldwide for huge crowdfunded awards. You can stream and bet on any of The International 2024 teams at GGBet. They offers various betting options with high odds and exclusive bonuses.

Before risking your money, it is important to understand the number of participants, the venue, and where you can place your bet.

Don’t worry! We will give you all the details.

Also, if you are a Dota 2 gamer, The International is the most coveted tournament of the year. So, save a date for the most anticipated global competition on the Steam platform: The International 2024.

History and Facts About The International 2024

First, what is Dota 2? It is a Multiplier Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game developed by Valve Corporation. The thrill of this esport has inspired the formation of many professional teams worldwide to compete for enormous awards and fame.

Luckily, you can follow all the action in Dota 2 tournaments through a free live stream and place your bet anytime from anywhere.

One of our most loved tournaments, The International (TI), has the highest prizes. In 2021, this event hit a record prize pool in esports of $41 million.

The International 2024 is approaching fast. Specifically, it will take place from the 4th to the 15th of September 2024. With the competition gaining global popularity, you never know the prize pool this time. Customarily, the starting amount will be $1.6 million, but the final prize will be announced after the finals.

16 of the best world teams will be in action in TI 2024.

Other teams

Team Spirit dominated last year’s competition. But will they be present in TI 2024? The 16 contenders for the championship make it to the tournament through invites or regional qualifiers.

The qualifiers ensure only the cream of the crop makes it to The International 2024. Here are regions where top gamers represent:

North America

South America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

Southeast Asia

Gamers from these regions form teams to compete for the massive prize pool. You can get a share of the cake by placing bets on your favorite team in the tournament.

Where is the Venue?

The International 2024 will be held in the prestigious Royal Arena, Copenhagen, from September 4th to 15th, 2024.

TI 2024 Arrangement and Schedule

The International competition will be celebrating its 13th annual edition this year. Usually, the tournament unfolds in three stages: group stage, playoffs, and finals.