Play And Prosper: 8 Best Slot Games To Win Real Money

Slot games have really been popular among casino players for quite a long time now and it is because they can offer both entertainment and an opportunity to win real cash. Owing to the increased use of the internet, many slot games can be played by the players at any time they wish to. If you’re to improve your odds of winning, then it will be better to choose the right game. Below are eight of the most popular slot games that can be played for real cash, as each of them boasts its themes, bonuses and possible jackpots.

Coins of Ra

Coins of Ra takes the gamer to ancient Egypt, where the world of pharaohs and treasures are hidden and can be found. This game gives the players a whole new environment with pyramids, scarabs and the Sun God Ra in it and, of course, a thrilling experience with an opportunity to hit the big one.

One of the exciting major symbols of Coins of Ra is the free spins bonus that is initiated when three or more scatter symbols are landed. It also comes with free spins where the symbols change and the wilds and multipliers are expanded to help you win big. For those players who prefer gambling with real money and do not want to download the game, Coins of Ra is a perfect choice that includes an interesting and exciting game interface.

Rise of Triton

For the real lovers of underwater motifs, Rise of Triton is a true underwater adventure. The game is based on the underwater theme and includes sea animals, artifacts and the god Triton.

Among the elements of Rise of Triton, one can mention the cascading reels feature, which means that the symbols composing the winning combination disappear from the game field and the new symbols appear in their place, which makes it possible to make multiple victories during one spin. This game also offers a free spin round with a multiplier that rises with each spin and that can create great wins. It is always easy to find slot games that are available to play slots for real money no download and Rise of Triton is one of those games that offers a great playing experience with a lot of opportunities to win.

Sweet Rush Megaways

If you have a sweet tooth, then Sweet Rush Megaways is the slot game that will be to your liking. Based on the theme of candies, it is a Megaways game that provides players with 117,649 ways to win in every spin.

Features of the game are the cascading reels, free spins and unlimited win multipliers in the course of the free spins round. Such features in conjunction with a high volatility in the game make it possible for players to get massive returns. If you are interested in the sweet theme or the possibility of getting a lot of money, Sweet Rush Megaways will be an excellent option for you if you want to play slots for real money with no downloading.

The Haunted Inn

If you really like playing slot games that are themed on horror, then The Haunted Inn might just be the game for you. This game is based on the horror theme and is set in an abandoned inn, thus making it suitable for all lovers of horror-themed slots.

Players will be really taken by the haunted wilds feature of The Haunted Inn whereby the wild symbols can occupy entire reels and thus improve the chances of forming a winning combination. Also, the game features a free spins bonus with sticky wilds that remain on the reel during the spins increasing the chances of getting a big win. The graphics and bonus features of The Haunted Inn make it a thrilling game that can also bring the players real money.

Clash of the Giants

Clash of the Giants is set in a world where huge creatures fight each other in great battles and the players are in charge of them. The game symbols include giants, weapons and other common fantasy symbols and the game backdrop is a battlefield.

The main bonus game is a fight, in which players are represented by giants. If the titan chosen by the player emerges the winner then the player is given free spins and multipliers as rewards. The game also has a feature of stacked wilds and a gambling option in which the players can try to double their winnings by guessing the color of a card. As an exciting and highly rewarding slot, Clash of the Giants will be of interest to all players who want to test different types of slot machines.

Slam Dunk Spins

Basketball enthusiasts will have a great time playing Slam Dunk Spins, a slot game that brings the energy of the basketball court to your screen and the chance of making some great wins. The graphics of this game include basketballs, hoops and players and the setting is a lively arena.

This bonus game is the real slam dunk bonus which is activated when special bonus symbols are landed. This bonus round features free spins and multipliers and, interestingly, the game has a progressive jackpot that can be awarded at random at any point of the game. This is indeed a highly exciting sports-themed slot game to try for those who wish to learn more about the different types of slot machines.

Wrath of Zeus

Wrath of Zeus is a slot game that will really transport the player to the top of Mount Olympus where they can feel and wield the power of the gods. The game has an extraordinary graphical interface with accents on the ancient Greek theme, symbols like Zeus and lightning and other mythology symbols.

The biggest advantage of the game is the Wrath of Zeus bonus round in which the player can get free spins and expanding wilds if three or more Zeus symbols are landed. During the free spins, Zeus can batter the reels with his lightning and turn more symbols into wilds thus making it easier to get a big win. For players who want to explore a slot game that has a mythological theme together with the chance of winning actual money, then Wrath of Zeus will do the trick.

Muertos Mariachi

Muertos Mariachi takes the cool celebration of the Day of the Dead to the slot game and invites players to join the fun. There are elements of the Mexican holiday throughout the game such as sugar skulls, marigolds and musicians.

The game also has the bonus round known as the fiesta bonus round where players can really get free spins and multipliers when three or more mariachi symbols are landed. In the free spins, players can collect marigold symbols to increase the multipliers and hence the wins. Muertos Mariachi is a fun game to play and on top of that, players have the opportunity to win real money.