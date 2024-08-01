Top 10 Most Challenging Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom and How to Conquer Them

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” has intriguing shrines that test your puzzle-solving skills and combat prowess. Some shrines, however, are particularly challenging and can leave even the most seasoned adventurers scratching their heads. We’ve compiled a list of tips on how to conquer them.

Shada Naw Shrine: Red Giveaway

This shrine features complex motion controls that can be frustrating. The key to conquering Shada Naw is patience and precision. Rotate your controller slowly and steadily to guide the ball through the maze without falling off. If you’re struggling, remember you can flip the entire maze upside down for a smoother surface.

Kema Kosassa Shrine: A Major Test of Strength

Kema Kosassa is one of the combat trial shrines that pits you against a powerful Guardian Scout IV. Tip: Bring plenty of powerful weapons, high-defense armor, and a good supply of food and elixirs. Use your shield to parry its attacks and strike when it’s vulnerable. Bomb arrows can also be very effective in this battle.

Hia Miu Shrine: The Path of Hidden Winds

This shrine requires you to navigate through a series of wind gusts to reach the end. Use your paraglider wisely and make sure to catch every gust of wind. Timing is crucial here, so take your time to observe the wind patterns before making a move.

Sha Gehma Shrine: Shift and Lock

Sha Gehma Shrine involves manipulating metallic blocks using Magnesis to create a path. The trick here is to think three-dimensionally and plan your moves carefully. Make sure you secure each block in place before proceeding to the next one to avoid starting over.

Daka Tuss Shrine: Sunken Scoop

This shrine challenges your use of Cryonis and Magnesis to scoop up orbs from the water. Tip: Create ice blocks to stabilize your scooping attempts and use Magnesis to carefully lift and place the orbs. Precision and patience are your best friends in this shrine.

Dunba Taag Shrine: Build and Release

In Dunba Taag, you need to build a vehicle using the materials provided and release it to activate the shrine. Hint: Make sure your construction is stable and balanced. Use Stasis to give your vehicle a nudge if it gets stuck.

Rona Kachta Shrine: Rona’s Blessing

While Rona Kachta itself is a blessing shrine, the path to reach it is treacherous. You must defeat a Lynel to access it. Preparation is key: Equip your strongest weapons and armor, and practice your dodging and parrying skills.

Myahm Agana Shrine: Myahm Agana Apparatus

This shrine’s tilting maze puzzle can be infuriating. Pro tip: Flip your controller to get a better angle, or even turn the maze upside down to create a flat surface for the ball to roll across. This unorthodox method can make a difficult puzzle much simpler.

Mozo Shenno Shrine: A Major Test of Strength

Another challenging combat shrine, Mozo Shenno requires excellent combat skills. Use the environment to your advantage and take cover behind pillars when necessary. Bomb arrows and elemental weapons are particularly effective against the Guardian Scout.

Toto Sah Shrine: Toto’s Recital

This shrine involves a musical puzzle where you must activate floor switches in the correct order. Listen carefully to the tones and watch the visual cues. If you get stuck, try observing the pattern of the floor switches and replicate the sequence.

