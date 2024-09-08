AAA Games That Make You Bet: Betting Mini Games

Modern AA games take immersion to the next level, reproducing some of the most realistic environments in the industry. Several titles even feature betting minigames, where you can walk into a casino or sit at a table and try your luck at a game like poker, roulette, or craps. Here is a look at five such games and the betting experiences they offer:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

First released in 2007, The Witcher has since spawned three main games, seven spin-offs, two expansion packs, and even a Netflix series. It is one of the most successful ARPGs ever made, with the games alone netting over 75 million in sales. But if you love betting, you know The Witcher 3 as much for its memorable storyline as its card game, Gwent. Gwent is an intricate gambling minigame that grew so popular with fans that it was spun off into a free-to-play multiplayer CCG. The rules are unique to the game, and once you get the hang of them, Gwent is as exciting as the rest of the adventure.

The Yakuza Series

Named for the Japanese criminal gang it depicts, the Yakuza series is an exciting GTA-type franchise with many minigames. Its casino adventures are particularly notable due to its emphasis on Japanese games and gambling rules. You can enjoy classics such as Koi-Koi, Cho-Han, and Cee-Lo as you explore the Japanese gambling scene and learn new games you might not see on regular platforms. Featuring a compelling storyline and impeccable graphics, the Yakuza series will have you trapped in its underground casinos for hours on end.

Grand Theft Auto

GTA is one of the most monumental video game franchises in the world. While primarily focused on the various criminal characters and their undertakings, the game features many minigames, including gambling options (GTA 5). You can walk into an ultra-realistic casino and enjoy a Las Vegas-like experience. The mini-game is so realistic that it is not available in jurisdictions where gambling is illegal.

The Watch Dogs

The Watch Dogs franchise combines open-world post-apocalyptic storylines with technology, surveillance, and hacking. Among the game’s many minigames is its gambling games that feature popular titles like slots and Texas Hold’em. But the kick is you can use the tech and gadgets around you as the poker table. You can use the Profiler tool to read an opponent’s stress levels or the camera to check their cards. You would not do these in a real game, so it is fun to experience them in this immersive environment.

Fallout New Vegas

As the name suggests, Fallout New Vegas is set in a dystopian Las Vegas. Naturally, the gambling opportunities are endless. The game’s version of the Strip features six casinos: Dead Money’s Sierra Madre Casino, the Atomic Wrangler Casino, the Vikki and Vance Casino, Ultra-Luxe, Gomorrah, and The Tops, where you can play slots, roulette, and blackjack. At the Sunset Sarsaparilla headquarters, you can also sit down for a game of Lucky Horseshoes.

Wrapping Up

With top online casinos like Betway pumping out new casino games daily, there is never a shortage of betting fun. But occasionally, playing a few rounds of your favorite game without worrying about your bankroll is fun. These minigames allow you to do just that. And while there are no real-world stakes, they are just as exciting as their online casino counterparts.