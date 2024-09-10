Back in the early days when Betfair trading just started, making profits was hard and time-consuming. Traders had to rely on calculators for everything, even the simplest strategies. Every trade required careful planning, and the whole process was slow. The introduction of sports trading software changed all of that. Suddenly, traders no longer needed to do the math themselves as the software handled all the calculations.

The software helps traders understand the markets better by using tools that show trends and analyze data. These features make it easier to reap high profits since now you can use them to spot good opportunities and act on them quickly. This guide looks at the very best betfair trading software available. With this software, you will be set to make the best out of your opportunities in the Betfair market.

Bet Angel

Bet Angel is one of the most reputed and popular trading platforms in Betfair trading. Often called the gold standard of trading software, Bet Angel was created by professional trader Peter Webb.

Among the important features that set it apart is a huge list of various betting tips and features. Be it advanced automation, in-play trading tools, or detailed market analysis, this software can do it all.

Bet Angel also excels in education. The platform offers many resources to help traders learn and improve their skills. These include both free and paid courses. Also, when it comes to trust, Bet Angel is a reliable choice. The company is legal and registered in the UK under company number 10062368. This simply means they adhere to strict rules and standards, and may give users the confidence to know they are using a safe product.

Geeks Toy

Geeks Toy has been a top choice in Betfair trading software since its release in 2012. It has become one of the leaders in the market, with its trading hours equating to 8,000,000 hours by users worldwide. The software is developed by the Talented Mavericks Limited team.

One of the greatest things about Geeks Toy is that it has a free 14-day trial. This means you could preview the functionality of the software before buying it.

Geeks Toy also includes a training mode, which is perfect for beginners. In this mode, you can use pretend money to practice placing bets. This is a good way to build your confidence and skills before you start to trade with real money. Apart from its free trial and training mode, the software is designed to handle trades fast, which is important in fast-paced betfair trading.

BetTrader

BetTrader, made by Racing Traders Limited, is a popular choice for Betfair trading software. Racing Traders Limited is a registered company in England and Wales with company number 08959615. What sets this software apart is that it works well with your web browser. This, therefore, means that users can access betfair data with ease on Mac or Windows computers.

The main pros of the web-based design for BetTrader are that you do not have to install any software. You log in and use it from any computer with an internet connection, thus helping you trade from any place or on the go.

BetTrader also helps its new users by offering a free video manual that will let them know how to use the software and its various features. This helps them understand how to use BetTrader, particularly if they are relatively new to trading or the actual software itself.

Gruss Betting Assistant

Gruss Betting Assistant is one of the more popular options for Betfair trading software, with several features like an odds matcher setting it apart. Probably the largest benefit of using this software would have to be the 30-day free trial. Many other trading tools provide only a 14-day free trial, but with Gruss Betting Assistant, you will get more time to test the software and work out whether it is for you.

Gruss Betting Assistant is also known for its simple and clean layout. Unlike some of the other tools with fancy icons and complex layouts, it keeps things plain and simple. Another advantage is its low pricing. Gruss Betting Assistant offers one of the cheapest price rates out there. Because it’s so cheap, you still get everything that you need in a betting tool.

While we have looked at some top betting software, there are still many other tools with useful features for traders. Here is a roundup of other betting software that you may want to consider:

Cymatic

TraderLine

FairBot

MarketFeeder PRO

Wrap Up

Now you can appreciate the huge difference that the right choice of Betfair trading software can make in your trading success. We have looked at some top options, each with its useful features. In choosing software, ease of use, cost, and features should be considered in light of betfair trading strategies. The right Betfair trading software arms users with the right tools to make intelligent trading decisions.