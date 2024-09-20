Eternal Strands gets first playable demo at Tokyo Game Show

Yellow Brick Games has announced their will be the first public playable demo for Eternal Strands at Tokyo Game Show. Players attending will be able to experience the world of Enclave and attempt to take down one of the game’s nine bosses who goes by the name of the Ark of the Living Frame.
Armed with powerful magical abilities and an arsenal of magical weapons, face enemies that range from humanoid constructs to towering beasts. Use the environment and temperature to your advantage in battles against a diverse roster of fantastical creatures, like turning a dragon’s fiery breath against ice-covered minions. Climb every surface and use arcane skills to create new paths. Explore the world in pursuit of the Enclave’s lost mysteries and challenge giant titans on your journey.
“We were overwhelmed by the excitement around our game when media and content creators got the chance to get their hands on our exclusive demo during Gamescom,” said game designer Frédéric St-Laurent B “Eternal Strands really is a game you need to play to understand its hook through physics-based gameplay and magical powers synergies. We’re very excited for visitors attending TGS to discover what makes our game so special and creatively come up with their own strategies to defeat the Ark of the Living Flame.”
There’s also going to be a new 2D trailer for Eternal Strands with a 2D-animated setting that will give fans their first glimpse at the game’s opening cutscene, featuring music from iconic composer Austin Wintory. It’ll feature several key moments brought to life through hand-drawn animation inspired by Du Coup’s work on Sea of Stars, too.
“In recent years, there’s been a growing trend of seeing our favorite movies and games adapted into animated shows. Titles like Castlevania, Cyberpunk, and, of course, Arcane—which was a major inspiration for us—come to mind,” said Sebastien Primeau, art director on Eternal Strands. “We opted for a 2D format to offer our players a rich and varied visual experience. Collaborating with the studio Du Coup was both an exciting journey and a rewarding challenge, as we worked to blend our in-game aesthetics with the animated style. I believe we’ve successfully brought these two mediums together. For me, it’s also a fantastic way to showcase and celebrate the talent of other Quebec studios. And who knows? Maybe one day, we’ll see our own Eternal Strands series—it would be a dream come true.”
Finally, Yellow Brick Games has also announced the game’s interface and subtitles will be fully localised in Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Brazilian Portuguese.