Eternal Strands gets first playable demo at Tokyo Game Show

Yellow Brick Games has announced their will be the first public playable demo for Eternal Strands at Tokyo Game Show. Players attending will be able to experience the world of Enclave and attempt to take down one of the game’s nine bosses who goes by the name of the Ark of the Living Frame.

Armed with powerful magical abilities and an arsenal of magical weapons, face enemies that range from humanoid constructs to towering beasts. Use the environment and temperature to your advantage in battles against a diverse roster of fantastical creatures, like turning a dragon’s fiery breath against ice-covered minions. Climb every surface and use arcane skills to create new paths. Explore the world in pursuit of the Enclave’s lost mysteries and challenge giant titans on your journey.

“We were overwhelmed by the excitement around our game when media and content creators got the chance to get their hands on our exclusive demo during Gamescom,” said game designer Frédéric St-Laurent B “Eternal Strands really is a game you need to play to understand its hook through physics-based gameplay and magical powers synergies. We’re very excited for visitors attending TGS to discover what makes our game so special and creatively come up with their own strategies to defeat the Ark of the Living Flame.”

There’s also going to be a new 2D trailer for Eternal Strands with a 2D-animated setting that will give fans their first glimpse at the game’s opening cutscene, featuring music from iconic composer Austin Wintory. It’ll feature several key moments brought to life through hand-drawn animation inspired by Du Coup’s work on Sea of Stars, too.