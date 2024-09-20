GreedFall 2 soundtrack gets deep dive video

NACON and studio Spiders have released a brand new deep dive video that shows off the creative process behind the GreedFall 2 soundtrack. The renowned composer behind the narrative RPG has quite the body of work, as Olivier Derivière composed the scores for A Plague Tale: Innocence, Dying Light 2, and the original GreedFall. GreedFall 2 will be coming out on Early Access on September 24, and this video shows the background to Olivier’s work alongside the Slovak National Symphony Orchestra.

GreedFall II: The Dying World is a narrative RPG which starts three years before the events of the first game. This time, you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, the homeland of the colonists. In this old world in a constant state of conflict, and ravaged by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of various factions, you must regain your freedom and forge your own destiny. Tackle each challenge you face through diplomacy, cunning or your combat skills, and alongside your new-found allies, put an end to the dark schemes that threaten the continent and your island.

The original game focused on more natural sounds as players explored the world of Teer Fradee, where as now the soundscape has evolved to match “the change in context and environment experienced by players.” Players will be immersed in very different cultures this time around, such as in Gacane where characteristics of the Baroque period are present. One cool feature of GreedFall 2’s soundtrack is how the music changes depending on the player’s actions, whether in combat or based on certain decisions they make. This adaptive music will have a big impact on how the story unfolds and where the quests lead. The music will also likely evolve due to Early Access, as the developers will take into account any feedback the player’s may have.

You can watch the GreedFall 2 deep dive video below: