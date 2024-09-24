Halls of Torment releases today on Steam

Developer Chasing Carrots has confirmed that the 1.0 version of Halls of Torment is out today on PC via Steam and will be priced at 6.66 EUR/USD, with a release discount of 25% for the first week of launch.

“We’re very excited for the 1.0 release of Halls of Torment. It’s been an extraordinary journey for us so far, and we’re looking forward to seeing the players’ reactions to the feature complete version of the game. We’ve added a lot of late game content for seasoned HoT players, but at the same time we’ve also improved the experience for newcomers. We think it has become a solid and well-rounded game, and we hope a lot of new players will enjoy it”, said The Chasing Carrots team.

Halls of Torment is a casual roguelite action RPG presented in a pre rendered retro look reminiscent of RPGs from the late 90s. Choose one of 11 hero characters and descend into the deadly Halls of Torment. Fight unholy horrors from beyond and survive wave after wave until you face one of the tormented lords. Advance your hero with character traits, abilities, and items. Create a new powerful build during each run. Explore various underground expanses and find new powerful items that enable you to venture even deeper into the abyss.

If you were one of the nearly one million players who got involved during early access, you might be wondering what’s new for the 1.0 version. Here we go, then:

The last main Stage, The Vault. With a price to pay…

In the Vault the time ticks up and you decide how much time you spend in it.

Introducing the Shrine of Torment for new challenges.

Find artifacts for the Shrine of Torment to modify the game.

Shorter game modes, more enemies, traps and additional loot!

Rescue the Scriptor from the Frozen Depth for unlimited growth.

Character can reach new heights with the 5th tier Traits

New uncommon item variants and introducing rare variants exclusive for high difficulty levels.

Uncommon variants can now be retrieved and offer even more targeted customization for each run.

16:10 and widescreen support arriving, as well as many other QoL features!

Halls of Torment is out today for PC via Steam.