Mirthwood roadmap revealed, lots of updates planned

The developer behind Mirthwood, Bad Ridge Games, has revealed the post-launch roadmap for the upcoming title, and it seems there’s a lot planned.

Leading all the way into Q2 of 2025, there’s a host of updates, new content, and even Steam Deck verification is being aimed for. We’re talking the addition of fishing, companions, seasonal content, and even co-op.

We’ll get into the list, but just in case you need a reminded of what Mirthwood is, here’s a trailer:

Mirthwood, a captivating open-world RPG Life Sim inspired by Fable, Stardew Valley, Rimworld, and The Sims, blends genres to create something truly special. Flee a war-torn continent and carve out a new life in this enchanting land. Build your dream homestead, explore diverse regions, engage in thrilling battles, and shape the world around you. With endless possibilities, forge your own destiny in this immersive sandbox.

Here’s the roadmap, then.

September: Mirthwood gets a foundational polish with hotfixes, patches, performance optimization, Steam Achievements, and additional controller support.

October: Fish Are Friends Update 1.1 introduces fishing, new Player Housing Upgrades, Companions, an NPC relationship tracker, and Social Actions.

November: Death and Taxes Update 1.2 brings new Funeral Events, Quests, Ailments, and Generated Quests.

December: The Feast and Festivities Update 1.3 features timed festivals, seasonal content (Christmas), new World Events, crops, cooking recipes, and Steam Deck Verified Support.

Q1 2025: The Baby Boom Update adds marriage, dedicated ceremonies, player-created children, inherited abilities, and the option to play as your child upon your death.

Q2 2025 Onwards: Expansion and Community Update includes Co-op Multiplayer, Modding Support, Steam Workshop, and the first DLC expansion.

Here’s the list of key features, while we’re here:

Cultivate Your Homestead: Build a farm, plant and harvest crops, rear animals, and upgrade your facilities to craft items and gear.

Explore the Freelands: This open world comprises six diverse regions and three distinct towns, with much to discover. Travel on foot or by mount through mystical forests to boggy swamps.

Brawl and Skirmish: Take up a sword or prepare your bow in real-time combat. Mirthwood pits you against various enemies. Find and equip various loot and hunt down rare, powerful items.

Be Who You Want To Be: Your skills improve through your actions. By performing these actions, you’ll gain access to skill cards that you can equip and unlock powerful modifiers. Will you choose to be a lovable rogue or a sword-swinging master farmer?

A Fully Simulated Realm: Mirthwood is a fully simulated world and economy where NPCs go about their daily lives. Your choices impact the world and shape events.

Embrace Your Sense of Adventure: Embark on quests, encounter dynamic events, and investigate mysteries across the world.

Mix and Mingle: Meet and befriend (or insult) any NPC, and unlock new social interactions as your relationships and reputation grow. You can also recruit companions and pets to take with you on your journey.

Mirthwood is coming to PC via Steam on September 11th.