NVIDIA announces support for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, Funko Fusion, and more

NVIDIA has announced support for yet more titles, adding to the 600-strong roster of games supporting or featuring RTX technology.

This week sees three games launching with day one support for Deep Learning Super Sampling 3 (DLSS 3). The first of which is highly anticipated (by me, anyway) Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, which will feature DLSS 3 as well as NVIDIA Reflex, which the company says “offers faster game performance and more responsive racing, perfect for handling even the most powerful cars at top speed”.

Also available on September 12th, DeathSprint 66 will have DLSS Super Resolution and DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing), which aims to get players “the highest frame rates and unmatched image quality.”

Evotinction is up next, and on September 13th it’ll launch with support for ray tracing, DLSS 3, and “with DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation helping multiply frame rates by an average of 3.9X at 4K max settings – perfect for helping you save the world.”

NVIDIA says that “On GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation multiply frame rates by 3.9X on average at 4K, with all settings maxed out, and ray tracing enabled, giving everyone with a GeForce RTX 4070 and faster GPU the definitive experience.” The company adds: “At 2560×1440 and 1920×1080, frame rates are accelerated by up to 2.6X on average, enabling every GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU owner to play at over 60 FPS with settings completely maxed.

Funko Fusion is also getting NVIDIA support, and will have DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex “to enhance graphics, boost performance and dramatically reduce latency as players explore incredible worlds with their favourites from TV, movies, games and comics.”

Lastly, and already available, Akimbot has day-one DLSS 3, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex.

More RTX supported games are coming, too: “There are even more DLSS integrations arriving soon for a whole host of games. Return regularly for a rundown of the next DLSS and RTX titles, and head here to see the full list of over 600 RTX-enhanced games and apps.”