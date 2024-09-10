Sea of Legends announced by creator of Shadowrun

The creator of Shadowrun, BattleTech, and Crimson Skies, Jordan Weisman has announced Sea of Legends, a new open world deck-building RPG. The team also includes Jeffery Campbell (Darkest Dungeon, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided), and Kate Cruz on art duties (Skull & Bones).

With a Kickstarter campaign coming this year (on October 1st), the game is based on the board game created by Zach Weisman and Ryan Schapals, and the team says that players chart “a course of infamy developing their character from scallywag to pirate king in the Caribbean contested by the Crowns of Europe, the denizens of the deep, the undead, and worse.”

Sea of Legends is being created by a team formed by seasoned adventure game storytellers and game developers including; Andrew McIntosh, Lead Writer of BATTLETECH, Shadowrun: Dragonfall, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong, Jeffery Campbell, Narrative Designer on Darkest Dungeon, Dead Rising 4, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Kate Cruz, Senior Concept artist on Ubisoft’s Skull & Bones, and Jordan Weisman himself. This is the first-ever video game based on the popular tabletop franchise that successfully crowdfunded two projects. Players’ pirate adventures will span the Caribbean Sea as they seek ships to plunder, towns to raid, ancient treasures to discover, lovers to woo, and nemesis to vanquish. Their character development and the crew they recruit will develop the card decks that drive naval combat, boarding actions, bar fights, deadly duels, and tactical combat against other pirates, Royal Navies, and the unnatural creatures they have aligned with.

The new CRPG is powered by “Adventure Forge”, the press release explains, which is an ” accessible, no-code video game authoring platform that aims to empower game masters, storytellers, authors, and artists to create their own narrative-rich video games”. The platform itself is coming to early access on Steam this year after three years of development (and a closed beta), and will include assets and in-depth guides to help people create their own games.