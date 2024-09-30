The Smurfs – Dreams playable demo released

Ocellus Studio has released a The Smurfs – Dreams demo on console and PC for people to try ahead of the October release date.

The demo is on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam , and offers a “a sneak peek of the incredible journey that awaits you”, explains the developer.

Check out the demo trailer, below:

Gargamel has devised a new nefarious plan to capture the Smurfs. The infamous character has cast a devious spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, the Smurfs’ favorite treat, plunging them into a deep sleep. Embark on a dreamlike expedition where you must wake all the Smurfs before the diabolical Gargamel reaches the village. This epic journey will plunge you into a gaming experience as thrilling as it is unexpected, for in the world of dreams, excitement can swiftly turn into the mystery of nightmares. Whether you play solo or with a friend, discover enchanting or nightmarish places and explore the dreams of your favorite Smurfs by navigating levels with varied gameplay in a fabulous adventure where each world has its own distinct characteristics. This 3D platformer offers exciting challenges, providing total immersion in a magical world where imagination comes to life.

In our hands-on preview back in June, we said: “There are plenty of other aspects of The Smurfs: Dreams that intrigued me too, even if I wasn’t able to experience them in this preview. Currently I have no idea what the collectibles are for, but hopefully there is a good reason to gather them up. There’s also the option to play the game in two player co-op locally with a friend. I couldn’t find anyone willing to Smurf it up with me for this preview, but I’d imagine especially if you’re playing with a younger gamer this could be a great way to do so.

Based on the levels I played, The Smurfs – Dreams is shaping up to be a much more entertaining game than I’d have expected it to be. With interesting stages, a moveset that is fun to master and an intriguing premise, this game could end up being Smurftastic.”

If you try and enjoy the game, there’s a digital deluxe edition that includes a thief skin, digital art book, and soundtrack.

The Smurfs – Dreams is coming to PC and consoles on October 24th.