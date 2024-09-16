Three ways to play online casino slot machines for free

Many newcomers to the casino are interested in the question of free play for money. Betting at the expense of the gambling club is possible, and, moreover, the operators themselves offer such a way to new customers.

Today, any casino en ligne francais works with a system of no deposit bonuses. Each player can pick up a personalised gift for registration and earn a free prize for activity later.

No deposit bonus: how to get and what it gives you

The first way to start playing without money but win real cash is to activate a no deposit bonus. These are called rewards that are given to users for performing certain actions. Most often, the bonus is assigned for the following:

Profile registration. As soon as the gambler activates the account, he will be able to take advantage of the encouragement.

Verification of the account. Other casinos give a gift for linking passport data to the account.

Downloading the application. After downloading the client program on the phone and authorisation, a set of exclusive promotions is opened to the visitor.

The no-deposit prize is represented by two types. Firstly, these are freespins. These are free scrolls that can be activated on prize slots. The client is credited from a few dozen to a few hundred scrolls.

Secondly, this is virtual money. From $50 to $100 is credited to the bonus balance. Money can be played on bets in slot machines.

Winnings from no-deposit promotions can reach 10,000 dollars more. It will not be possible to withdraw funds to the card. First, the gambler needs to win back the prize money according to the specified wager.

Where to look for free promo codes?

Registration in gambling clubs with video slots can be done in two ways. The first way is registration on the site. The second option is to create an account using a previously found promo code.

Coupons are usually not published on the casino site. To find a promo code, the player needs to take the initiative:

Subscribe to communities on social networks. Today, information about the casino can be found on Telegram and Twitter.

Join Telegram channels. It is through Messenger that most of the licensed casinos are promoted.

Register on forums. Real customers of gambling clubs share experiences in closed communities. Here you can find fresh coupons for no deposit bonuses and free spins.

The promo code is launched automatically or activated in the personal cabinet. After that, virtual dollars and freespins are credited to the user’s bonus balance. In some slot machines, to start, you need to make at least one move for your money, but this amount can be as little as $1.

How to play with cashback?

This method will not allow you to play without money but will give you the opportunity to win back if the deposit was drained to zero. In any licensed casino, a cashback is issued once a week. The bonus is aimed at those who were in the minus at the end of 7 days.

Beginners will not get the top percentage. The administration in the maximum is ready to return from 10% to 20%. This amount is received by players who have reached the premium account. New customers are assigned a return of 2-3%.

Cashback can be called the most favourable bonus. Firstly, the wager on this promotion rarely exceeds x5. It will not be difficult to win back the prize money within a day. Secondly, even 3% provides a good financial reserve. In a week, the player can easily lose more than 20000-30000 dollars.

Information about the cashback is in the personal cabinet. The operator of the gambling club embeds an automatic counter that displays the virtual balance of the gambler. This helps to develop a betting strategy for a couple of weeks ahead.

By the way, some online casinos give VIP users a cashout for free. This means that the proceeds can immediately transfer the gambler to a card or e-wallet without wagering.