ANTONBLAST delayed by a month, to December

Developer Summitsphere has announced it has delayed upcoming fast-paced action platformer ANTONBLAST until December 3rd. It may not be what people wanted to hear this close to release, but at least it’s still in 2024, right?

Tony Grayson, Studio Head and Director on ANTONBLAST, said:

Summitsphere is a studio with roots planted across the southeastern United States, and as you’ve likely heard, Hurricanes Helene and Milton have ravaged this area in particular. Relief efforts are currently underway for those impacted; we’re sharing links to some of those so you can contribute if you like. As for us, we are thankfully all safe… but the hurricanes have directly and indirectly affected a number of our team and their ability to work, with some going weeks without power. I have person gone on record stating that the team has no interest in releasing anything less than the best version of ANTONBLAST. As such, we have made the difficult decision to delay the game’s launch from November 12th to December 3rd.

Grayson went on to add:

Now, I can appreciate that having to wait that much longer kinda sucks… So to make it up to you, I’m happy to announce that we’re bringing you One Blast Demo, playable at Steam Next Fest next week. This demo will feature a totally revamped Boiler City, as well as the never-before-playable Slowroast Sewer (and maybe a few other surprises, too). We’ll also be making efforts to bring One Blast Demo as an update to Nintendo Switch within the coming weeks, pending platform approval. All of us at Summitsphere are looking forward to bringing ANTONBLAST to you very soon. Thank you for the endless support you’ve shown us.

So you can check out the demo, then, at this link.

ANTONBLAST is coming to PC on December 3rd.