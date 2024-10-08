BAKERU is getting a physical edition on Switch in North America and Europe

Spike Chunsoft has announced that action game BAKERU will be getting a physical edition for Nintendo Switch in Europe and North America on February 25th, 2025.

If you pre-order the physical edition in a UK or EU store you’ll get an “Exclusive Double-Sided A3 BAKERU Paper Poster.” This will need to be ordered from the official store if you want that bonus, though. A demo for the game is out now on Nintendo Switch if you haven’t tried it, and obviously the digital edition is still available via the eShop.

Disaster strikes Japan. It all started when Bakeru the Tanuki met Sun from the lssun clan on a stormy night. He gets caught up in a scourge that shakes the entire country. Bakeru hears that Oracle Saitaro and his Festival Troops are using a bizarre festival to take over Japan. He vows to go on a journey with Sun to bring peace back to Japan. To free Japan from the grip of evil spirits, Bakeru’s adventure to 47 Japanese prefectures begins. In this 30 action game, take the role of the titular character Bakeru on an adventure through Japan’s 47 prefectures to defeat the diabolical Festival Troops and restore peace. There will be battles featuring fairy tale heroes and giant robots. You can fight back using your taiko drum and if you get a Henge license, use the Tanuki’s power of transformation to shapeshift into different forms. The game features the vibrant and dynamic atmosphere of Japan, along with challenging stages that showcase the unique characteristics of each region.

In our review, Lyle Pendle said: “BAKERU is an exciting action platformer from start to finish, with a charming Japan focused theme and engaging combat. Exploring each world for facts and trinkets is an absolute joy, and the boss fights never disappoint. Whether or not you were a Goemon fan in your youth, you’ll find a lot to enjoy in this lovely game inspired by it.”

Bakeru is out now for Nintendo Switch.