Croc Legend of the Gobbos platforms announced

Argonaut Games has lifted the lid on some new information for Croc Legend of the Gobbos, and this time it’s the platforms it’s coming to.

Croc Legend of the Gobbos will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5 (with Pro support), Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, but on PC it’ll be an exclusive to GOG.

Check out a new gameplay trailer, below:

Croc Legend of the Gobbos follows the heartwarming journey of an endearing, humble little crocodile equipped with only his iconic backpack and a wiggly butt as he sets off on his quest to rescue the Gobbos from the clutches of the nefarious Baron Dante and his hordes of Dantinis. Croc must platform his way across a series of unique worlds by running, jumping, climbing, swimming, and tail spinning to save the Gobbos from captivity.

“The Croc remaster aims to reignite the imaginations of players with its enhanced HD graphics, updated modern controls, and an authentic gameplay experience that will transport players back to the golden age of gaming,” said Jez San, Argonaut Games’ founder.

Croc Legend of the Gobbos is both a nostalgic return for retro-gamers and an exhilarating new adventure for first-timers. We have dedicated ourselves to bringing this remaster to as wide an audience as possible so that fans of PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC on GOG can experience the magic and enjoyment of Croc,” added Jez San.

“Croc represents the heart of our mission: preserving and celebrating the legacy of gaming. By offering both the classic and the remastered versions in one package and keeping all our games DRM-free, we’re ensuring that players not only relive the magic but have the true sense of ownership, as well. We’re the ultimate destination for gamers who want to experience timeless classics as they were meant to be played, and we couldn’t be happier for Croc to become a part of this adventure,” said Bartosz Kwietniewski, Head of Business Development at GOG.

