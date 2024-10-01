Enter the Chronosphere gets a new demo for Steam Turn-Based RPG Fest

Developer Effort Star and publisher Joystick Ventures has announced a new demo for PC on Steam for turn-based bullet hell roguelike Enter the Chronosphere.

The Turn-Based RPG Fest demo hits on Monday, September 30th (that’s yesterday for those counting), and will run for a week until October 7th, also on a Monday.

First time in the Chronosphere? Things may look hectic, what with all those enemies and their complicated attack patterns flying everywhere, but time only moves when you move. Becoming an action hero doesn’t require fast reflexes, just the ability to think two steps ahead. Did you just dodge roll out of the way of fire…but into a more dangerous spot? Is it worth taking this shot when other enemy attacks are flying in? Should you spend a turn charging up a special ability? Perhaps you should wait a turn in safety to see what the enemies do next? These moment-to-moment decisions lie at the heart of this one-of-a-kind roguelike genre fusion. Discover exciting new synergies with these new weapons in the Bellusect, combining them with character-specific abilities like with Urtar the Bearzerker, whose Kinetic Surge can send enemies flying. Or play as Marcia, who can dodge roll and deal extra damage when her health gets low, with other characters in the works. Enter the Chronosphere may not require fast reflexes, but don’t rest on your laurels: this demo won’t be around forever…

We played a build of the game back in May, and thought it was interesting. Mick said: “Until we see more of Enter the Chronosphere besides just the combat it’s unknown whether there’s a hub area or what kind of buffs or unlocks will carry over, but just from the combat alone I’m itching to get my hands on this addictive, moreish indie.”

This new demo contains a new biome full of violent insects, says the publisher, which sounds a lot of fun.

Check out the demo here. The release date hasn’t yet been announced.