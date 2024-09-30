Hidden Gems and Underrated Games: What to Play When You Feel Like You’ve Tried Everything

Is there anything worse than that feeling when you browse through your library of games, let out a deep sigh, and think, I have already played all of these? Well, you are not alone in this. With the pace at which the gaming industry is pushing out titles, sometimes it’s as if you’ve played everything that is available to play. But let us tell you a secret: there are a lot of great hidden gems and underrated games out there that you still could play.

Why Hidden Gems Are Worth Your Time

Mainstream games always manage to steal the show, having flashier trailers, big marketing budgets, and hype. While these blockbusters are great, they sometimes overshadow smaller, lesser-known games that have equally rich experiences. Hidden gems are often made with much passion, creativity, and a point of view different from the usual, which may result in unexpected gameplay and story elements.

Without the polish of a triple-A title, they certainly make up for it with charm and originality. And if you’re interested in exploring more niche areas of entertainment that may also bring you significant rewards, you can read more on how to get started and where to look for safe platforms to enhance your gaming experience.

Finding Hidden Gems: Where to Look

Finding such hidden gems is not always easy; they don’t head every “best of” list and are showcased at not every gaming convention. This is where you find them:

Independent game platforms: There are various sites that are veritable treasure chests of independent video games. From quirky platformers to deep narrative games, the genres span as wide as they do deep.

Game communities and forums: Sometimes, the best recommendations come from fellow gamers, and some of them may be hidden deep within communities. Reddit, gaming subreddits, and sometimes even forums like ResetEra might hold some recommendations that popular gaming news sites don’t cover.

Subscription services: Some titles are more popular and well-known than others, but Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Now, and PC Game Pass all have many lesser-known treasures. Here, you can play games that you probably would not have purchased otherwise.

Now, some specific hidden gems and underrated games are worth trying when you’re exhausted with all the popular options out there.

Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds is an indie game that transports you on a magnificent journey through a solar system stuck in a time loop. It is about curiosity, discovery, adventure, and mystery. Unlike other games with the premise of space exploration, Outer Wilds deals with a narrative-driven adventure in which your curiosity becomes your greatest tool.

A Short Hike

Looking for something a little more laid-back yet satisfying? A Short Hike is a great choice. You get to roll through a beautiful, pixelated island at your own pace. No looming threats or complex mechanics—just the purest joy of exploration. You can hike, glide, and climb while indulging in small side activities, like fishing and finding treasures.

Gris

Gris is achingly beautiful platforming, managing to convey an emotionally rich story with no lines of dialogue. You control a young girl who tries to work her way through a world filled with sorrow, displayed as an amazing watercolor landscape. The emotions in the game are expressed through colors and sounds, and the gameplay, though simple, is deeply immersive. Though it’s a short game, it’s definitely one that will be remembered long after it finishes.

Slay the Spire

If you are a lover of card games and roguelikes, then Slay the Spire is going to give you a perfect blend of both. Every run is different since you collect your cards randomly and try to defeat rugged and tough opponents throughout your play. It is a game of strategy and adaption where every decision counts.

Hidden Gems Across Different Genres

If you are further at a loss as to where to begin, here is a list of hidden gems across different genres that cater to various tastes:

Puzzle/Adventure: Return of the Obra Dinn – A very interesting puzzle-based mystery game; its monochromatic art is striking. RPG: Disco Elysium – A narrative-heavy RPG that is deep in the story and has complex character interactions. Strategy: Into the Breach – Tactical strategy with gameplay that is challenging but comes in small bites. Platformer: Celeste – A well-crafted narrative with tight and responsive platforming mechanics. Horror: Soma – A psychological horror game that largely deals with consciousness and identity.

How to Find the Right Game for You

Not every game is going to fit each player just perfectly. Here are some hints that may help you find a hidden gem that will suit your taste:

Consider your mood: Do you want to be challenged, or would you rather have it easy? Games like Hollow Knight challenge you. If you’re in the mood for something more casual, then A Short Hike is the way to go.

Explore other genres: It is, however, important that you do not restrict yourself to those genres that are most familiar. Now and then, you can find yourself in a position where a game that is not your type can amaze you. If you are used to action games, try playing story titles like Oxenfree or strategy games such as Into the Breach .

Check for player reviews: When it comes to new games, you should definitely read the players’ comments to get a glimpse of the title’s strengths or weaknesses. For instance, Steam or Metacritic have user reviews that might let you know whether a particular game is suitable for you or not.

Tips for finding your next favorite game:

Try demos: Many indie games offer free demos. Test them out before committing to buying.

Join gaming communities: Participate in Discord, Reddit, or any other gaming forum discussions. More often than not, threads about hidden gems pop up in them.

Watch gameplay videos: If you are a little skeptical about a specific game, you can always watch gameplay videos to see whether you’d like it.

After all, your next favorite game might be hiding in the shadows, just waiting to be discovered.