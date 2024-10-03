Keep Driving is the new game from Post Void developer

YCJY (the studio behind Post Void) has announced its new title, Keep Driving, a nostalgic RPG about “life on the open road”.

A new trailer has been released to show off the lovely looking visuals, with YCJY saying of the game: “It’s the early 2000’s, and you’ve just bought your first car. A long, slow summer lies ahead. Hearing about a festival on the other side of the country, you fire up your engine, plot a course on your map, and hit the road. How, if you get there at all, is up to you.”

Keep Driving is a management RPG about slowly making your way through a procedurally generated pixel art open world. Pick up hitchhikers with their own personalities and stories; upgrade, customise and repair your car. Solve challenges on the road using a unique turn-based ‘combat’ system, using your own skills and whatever’s lying around in the glovebox to make it through. At the end of your road trip, return back to the beginning and see what happens if you had followed a different path. There are multiple endings, with each taking about 1-4 hours to complete. Immerse yourself in the land through its highways, dirt tracks, and calm country roads. And remember to enjoy the ride. You’re young and don’t have much to lose.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

A procedurally generated pixel art world to explore one road at a time.

A nostalgic early 2000s setting with an emphasis on the analogue .

Use turn-based ‘combat’ to solve situations (like getting stuck behind a tractor).

Pick up misfits, oddballs and lost souls as you go.

Featuring a killer soundtrack by local indie bands.

Multiple endings to unlock when you return to the road.

Inspired by Oregon Trail II, FTL, Two Lane Blacktop, Paris Texas, Jalopy, Gloom Haven, The 7th Continent, and the developer’s lives.

Keep Driving doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s coming to PC via Steam. It will be part of Steam Next Fest on October 14th, so a demo will be available to try then.