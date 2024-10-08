Neighbors: Suburban Warfare announced, is a PvP multiplayer title

During The Spill, developer Invisible Walls has revealed Neighbors: Suburban Warfare, a new PvP multiplayer title. The press release for the announcement explains a bit, saying: “Ever had a beef with your neighbour? Danish developer Invisible Walls has you covered – settle your differences in a brand new multiplayer mayhem”.

The game is “coming soon”, and there are going to be playtests for the community it seems, and you’ll need to be on the official Discord server for that.

Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is set in the idyllic suburban town of Heartsville, where all is dandy, or so it seems. There’s just one thing – the town’s inhabitants have had just about enough of each other. Players will be able to pick from a wide range of neighbours, from Doreen the old cheerful lady to the neighbourhood rascal Kevin, each equipped with a unique ability and item. Once players choose their neighbour, they will spawn in one of five houses, each with a unique set of strengths and weaknesses. Victory can be achieved through gathering resources to upgrade players’ weapons and houses, and ultimately bringing down the opposing neighbours’ home.

Here’s some of the key features from the announcement press release:

8x Selectable Neighbours to choose from, each with a unique ability, item and aesthetics that personify light-hearted neighbour stereotypes (with more neighbours to come)

Attacking your neighbour’s house using a wide range of tools of destruction including but not limited to: frying pans, slingshots, vacuum cleaners and golf clubs

Reinforcing your own house through clever use of planks, traps and other inventions you can barricade your house and build your own fortress with your friends taking down any unwanted intruders

Endless replayability through a combination of ranged and melee attacks, further reinforced by unlocking perks and hobbies for each neighbour, as well as a closetful of ridiculous, colourful cosmetics

“We’ve been working on the game for over 3 years, and we’re excited to finally share more about it!” says David Jean Heldager, CEO at Invisible Walls. “Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is at its heart a chaotic, fun multiplayer, but it’s elevated to new heights if players work together and communicate. We’ve played hours upon hours internally and never ran out of fun things to do, and we’d like to invite all players that are interested to join our Discord where we organise community playtests or wishlist the game on Steam!”

Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is coming soon.