Slots For Gamers – A Short Glimpse Into The World Of Slot Development

The iGaming industry will never stop innovating. And one thing that continues to amaze us is how ambitious software developers are. These teams, packed with professionals, will do whatever it takes to come up with a revolutionary idea. Guess what? One example of an extraordinary idea is to buy a license from a successful video game and use its elements in a slot.

The result is absolutely amazing, and you target both gamers and slot enthusiasts at the same time. Also, there is a high chance you would also touch on the younger generation too. There are already plenty of slots that use elements from the most popular video games ever created.

And, yes. We will discuss this whole phenomenon in the paragraphs below, together with its impact in the industry.

How Do Developers Manage To Create These Video Game-Themed Slots?

Each slot is built from scratch, no matter its theme. So, our best assumption is that video game-themed slots are also built from scratch, or the developer receives some models from the video game company that have to be modified to fit the slot format.

Nevertheless, how they do it is not what we are interested in. What would be a good thing to know is how these software development companies integrate the actual elements of the game and combine them with the slot mechanics.

In one of the many interviews with Per Eriksson, former CEO at NetEnt, he described some of their development processes that may also apply to video game-themed slots:

Disclaimer: NetEnt is the creator of “Tomb Raider,” the slot. We will discuss it in a few seconds, but that’s why we are choosing to highlight Eriksson’s methods. They launched this video game-themed slot in 2019.

Atmosphere and Graphics: When creating a video game-themed slot, the first people interacting with it will be gamers who are already accustomed to the game itself. So, you want to replicate the quest mechanics and integrate them with the bonus features. Also, as a software developer, you want the interface to replicate the game design and aesthetics, and this is exactly what you will notice when playing at these slots.

Bonus Rounds: One thing most developers do with their bonus rounds is to create a combination between the bonus mechanic and the main character of the video game. For instance, in Tomb Raider, Lara Croft is the main character, and it is also the scatter symbol that triggers the main bonus feature.

Interactive Elements: Depending on how many representative elements a video game has, the slot developer may integrate them directly into the slot mechanics. A very good example is the use of game currency in slot rewards. If the game you are using as inspiration has gold coins as the main currency, the developer may use this as an interactive element in the slot just to trigger the connoisseur’s attention.

What Video Game-Themed Slots You Should Try

Tomb Raider: The whole game action takes place inside a dark cave, with traps, wild animals, and treasure being featured on the reels. Any sounds you would find in a jungle temple are also used here to make the game more immersive. Even if the slot launched in 2019, the design is pretty basic, with faded colors, playing card symbols, and a single bonus feature. Street Fighter II: NetEnt is also responsible for this one, and we can say that it is a masterpiece. The whole spinning action takes place in a legit Street Fighter scene, with characters fighting right in front of your eyes. Each spin launches new animations, brings new fighters to the stage, and creates an intense atmosphere, replicating the game one perfectly. All the game features are somehow influenced by what characters do in the middle of their fights. It is really an impactful experience you should not miss out on. Resident Evil 6: If you’ve played the game, you definitely have high expectations with this one. The team at Skywind is responsible for this slot, and we encourage you to play it. An interesting thing they did was insert images from the actual game in the game. These will remain on the screen, helping you recreate the atmosphere of the game. Resident Evil 6 is a horror video game, and you will see all the characters on your reels, alongside their weapon, ammo, and game items.

What Slot Should You Play Next?

We also did some research and found out that Tomb Raider is the community favorite. It has the highest rank on all the trustworthy review platforms.