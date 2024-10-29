Songs of Silence console release date announced

After a while in early access, 4x strategy game Songs of Silence now has a 1.0 release date, as well as a console one, and it’s very soon.
Songs of Silence was funded on Kickstarter in “under eight hours” says the team, and it hit early access on PC via Steam in June 2024, but the 1.0 release date will happen on November 13th, this year, which is the same date the Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 version is hitting as well.
Check out the new release date trailer, below:
On the advent of light, the Gods waged war and tore the world asunder. Two weaker worlds emerged: one of Light and one of Dark. A new human civilization arose from the ashes of the defeated Firstborn: the Starborn, led by their guiding star. A bright age of enlightenment followed. But peace would not last—the unstable worlds birthed all-consuming Purgatories. The people turned to war over what land remained; thus, the chaotic Age of a Thousand Kings began.
To this day, the Silence continues to spread. Relentless. Unstoppable. Both worlds are on the brink of ruin. Will uneasy alliances between old enemies be strong enough to halt the encroaching terror of this all-consuming existential threat, or will ancient wrongs prove too terrible to forgive?
“The release of Songs of Silence is a huge milestone for our studio,” said Creative Director Alex Kehr. “Following our journey in Steam Early Access, our players’ feedback has shaped the game into something truly special. We are so excited for the community to dive into the 1.0 version of Songs of Silence to experience its epic story campaign, hours upon hours of multiplayer content, finely-tuned combat, and tons of gameplay options that we feel reinvigorates the 4X strategy genre.”
Here’s the key features from the latest press release:
- Classic 4X Strategy: Lead your armies, manage resources, and conquer rival kingdoms in a game that blends deep strategy with engaging campaigns and multiplayer maps
- Fast-Paced Tactical Battles: Take control of your troops in real-time, utilizing clever tactics, reinforcements, and even divine interventions to outwit your enemies
- Three Unique Factions: Each faction has its own strengths, units, and heroes, offering distinct strategies and play styles
- Art Nouveau Aesthetic: Inspired by Alphonse Mucha and the Art Nouveau movement, Songs of Silence breathes vibrant colors and elegance into the strategy genre
- Cards of Fate: Use cards representing unique actions and abilities to change the course of battles and influence the strategic map
- Legendary Music: The game’s original soundtrack is composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto, known for his iconic work on Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy 12