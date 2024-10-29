Songs of Silence console release date announced

After a while in early access, 4x strategy game Songs of Silence now has a 1.0 release date, as well as a console one, and it’s very soon.

Songs of Silence was funded on Kickstarter in “under eight hours” says the team, and it hit early access on PC via Steam in June 2024, but the 1.0 release date will happen on November 13th, this year, which is the same date the Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 version is hitting as well.

Check out the new release date trailer, below:

On the advent of light, the Gods waged war and tore the world asunder. Two weaker worlds emerged: one of Light and one of Dark. A new human civilization arose from the ashes of the defeated Firstborn: the Starborn, led by their guiding star. A bright age of enlightenment followed. But peace would not last—the unstable worlds birthed all-consuming Purgatories. The people turned to war over what land remained; thus, the chaotic Age of a Thousand Kings began. To this day, the Silence continues to spread. Relentless. Unstoppable. Both worlds are on the brink of ruin. Will uneasy alliances between old enemies be strong enough to halt the encroaching terror of this all-consuming existential threat, or will ancient wrongs prove too terrible to forgive?

“The release of Songs of Silence is a huge milestone for our studio,” said Creative Director Alex Kehr. “Following our journey in Steam Early Access, our players’ feedback has shaped the game into something truly special. We are so excited for the community to dive into the 1.0 version of Songs of Silence to experience its epic story campaign, hours upon hours of multiplayer content, finely-tuned combat, and tons of gameplay options that we feel reinvigorates the 4X strategy genre.”

Here’s the key features from the latest press release: