How to quickly and easily create a new profile in 1Win app and what bonuses become available after that.

What is Important to Know Before Creating an Account

Before you make a 1Win download and create an account, it’s important to remember a few rules. Firstly, registration is only available to users who are of legal age, that is, 18 years of age or older. You will also need to carefully read and agree to the Terms and Conditions as well as the operator’s User Agreement.



It is important to make sure that you do not reside in an area where gambling is prohibited. In addition, each user can only have one account on 1Win. If the system detects that you have more than one account, it can lead to blocking. All the information you provide when registering must be true. If the information is false, it could be grounds for cancelling all your winnings.



Registration is not just a formality, but an important step that requires compliance with the operator’s rules.

Guide to Registering for the 1Win App

To start using 1Win in Canada, you need to go through the registration process. For newbies, this can seem a bit confusing, so here are simple instructions on how to create an account on the app.

Registering via the mobile app

Creating an account on the 1Win app is just as easy:

Open the 1Win app on your Android or iOS device; On the start page, find and click on the ‘Register’ button; Select the registration method: ‘Quick’ or via social media; If you choose quick registration, provide your phone number, email, password and currency. If you choose social networks, just connect your account and select the currency; If necessary, enter a promo code and confirm you agree to the rules; Click ‘Register’.

After that, you will be able to log in to your account and start playing for real money. If you forget your password, you can reset it by following the instructions that will come via SMS or email.

Identity Confirmation

Confirming your identity is an important step for all players registering at 1 Win apk. This process helps the casino to keep users safe and comply with responsible gaming requirements. At any time, you may be asked to provide documents to verify your identity.



Verification prevents minors from accessing gambling and protects against fraud such as identity theft. In order to do this, you will need to provide several documents.



List of documents that may be requested:

Proof of identity: this can be a passport, driving licence or other official identification;

Proof of address: a utility bill issued no more than three months ago or a lease/mortgage agreement will do;

Proof of payment account: you can provide a bank card statement or a screenshot of the card from which deposits were made.

Support may request documents through a call or email, and it is important to provide them in time to continue using the account without restrictions.

What Features Become Available after Creating an Account

After downloading the 1 Win apk and creating an account, users from Canada have access to a number of useful features. Here are some of them:

Wallets in different currencies. You’ll be able to switch between wallets using different currencies for sports betting or casino games, allowing you the flexibility to manage your funds;

1Win Coin. This is the operator’s internal currency that can be earned and used for trading. It is important to familiarise yourself with the rules for accumulating and using these coins before you start;

Bet History. This section allows you to view your previous bets, helping you to track your progress and analyse your play;

Account Settings. This section stores all your profile information and you can update or view it at any time;

Financial Transaction Details. Here you will find a full report of all transactions related to your account, which helps to monitor the movement of funds.

Bonuses and Promotions Available after Registration

After registering with the 1Win app, a variety of bonuses and promotions are open to new users, both for sports betting and casino games.



For sports betting enthusiasts, there is a welcome bonus available that can reach 500% of your deposit, up to $950.This bonus is awarded on your first four deposits: you will receive 200% on your first deposit, 150% on your second, 100% on your third, and 50% on your fourth. To activate the bonus, the minimum deposit must be $190 and the bet must be placed at odds of at least 3.



At the casino, the welcome bonus can go as high as $700. On the first deposit, the casino will double the amount by 200% and also provide free spins. If you use a promo code during registration, you will get an additional 20 free spins. You can find it on the operator’s social networks.



To receive bonuses, it is important to remember that the funds are divided into a main pot and a bonus pot. To withdraw bonus funds you will need to fulfil the betting conditions, which are usually 30x. All bonuses and promotions have their own rules and it’s important to familiarise yourself with them on the site before activating them.



1Win also updates bonus offers on a regular basis. Among the promotions available is a 30% cashback on net losses, which can be received weekly. To take advantage of this offer, your losses must be at least $861 to receive the 1% cashback.



New offers and promotions can be found on the 1Win app promotions page or received via email newsletters.