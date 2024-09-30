The Rise of Online Betting: A Look Into Modern Trends

In the last few years, online betting has become more popular than ever. Due to its ease of access and range of special offers, it has never been simpler for people to bet on a wide range of sporting activities and more. Not only has it become easier, the technology has improved to make the process more streamlined, and with the inclusion of AI being able to suggest potential bets by looking through betting patterns and a wealth of data to give the player educated suggestions for what to bet on, modern betting trends have given rise to a surge in online betting.

The ease of online betting

There’s definitely been a shift in how betting is done. Even in the last few years, players choose to bet online than go into traditional brick-and-mortar betting shops. The Covid-19 pandemic became a catalyst for users to bet online as they weren’t able to go out and place bets in the same ways they could have done before. The American Gambling Association announced there had been a 44.5% year-over-year increase in 2023 from the previous year, with the industry posting a record of $10.92 billion. Logging on to mobiles and using various accessible and reputable sites like GGbet canada mean it has never been easier to place a bet. It can be done the moment you wake up or go to bed without ever having to step foot out of the house, and with many websites crafting their sites for ease of use on mobile thanks to modern technology, it offers more immersion thanks to simple layouts and the most up-to-date data possible.

Esports is on the rise

While sports betting provides the most common source of online betting, a huge trend that has gained traction in recent years is esports. While betting on the outcome of football, basketball, and ice hockey games give plenty of potential bets such as the score, esports has become incredibly popular. With more esports events being held around the world and more fans turning up to watch in person or online, it is now more popular than ever. A lot of games are shifting their focus to the esports market, meaning almost any game has the potential to be included in the sport. While games like DotA, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Counter-Strike remain some of the big hitters within the sport, there are other titles such as Valorant and Street Fighter 6 that are constantly seeing a rise to the size of their prize pool and viewership.

Artificial intelligence integration

The way artificial intelligence is helping to reshape the online betting industry has become more clear over recent years. The concept of AI and its use across all manner of life is happening more and more, and its presence in online betting is also growing. Algorithms are used to tailor gaming experiences for each individual player, looking at betting behaviours and how people choose to bet, as well as tailoring game recommendations and the types of bonuses players tend to go for. It is also helping to search for fraudulent behaviour by monitoring irregularities within online betting sites to ensure fairness in betting. Chatbots powered by AI mean people always have access to helpdesks for whatever questions they may have. AI is also being used to identify betting habits to intervene with those who are showing early signs of consistent gambling, helping to identify gaming limits and suggesting breaks in play.

Cryptocurrencies offer new ways to spend

Another trend that has seen a rise in recent years is the involvement of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum becoming more popular in online betting. Due to the supply of cryptocurrency not being governed by any central bank and not relying on banks or financial institutions for transactions to take place, it is becoming increasingly popular for use in online betting. While traditional payments are still more common, cryptocurrencies offer players a new way to finance their bets by providing lower fees, a sense of anonymity, and in some cases, better privacy.

Live dealer games are more popular

With so many different ways to bet, be it sports gambling or casino-based games, one type that has seen a rise is live dealer games. Going to a real casino offers a different type of thrill that can’t be replicated through simple online betting, but live dealer games offer the chance for players to watch live streams of games such as blackjack and roulette. There are also interactive games that try to replicate the feel of visiting casinos. These live casino games now make up around 30% of all online casino games, and its popularity is down to different factors, such as an improvement in technology and the sheer number of sites giving players a plethora of games and opportunities to take part in. The rise of mobile gaming and improvements to its compatibility with live dealer games also means there are more chances to participate in live casinos.