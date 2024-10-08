Tormenture release date announced

Developer Billete Cohete has announced the release date for psychological horror and retro 80s looking title Tormenture, and it’s coming on October 21st, to PC via Steam.

The team says that the game will offer “players around the world an immersive experience where the virtual and the real collide in unexpected and terrifying ways”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

The game stands out for its innovative mix of retro graphics, inspired by the aesthetics of classic 80s consoles, combined with modern mechanics that enhance the horror. Players will take on the role of a child who rents a video game rumored to be cursed. What begins as a nostalgic experience soon spirals into a true nightmare. The dangers of the game begin to transcend the screen, affecting the protagonist’s real surroundings, creating a unique and tense experience. From puzzles that require interaction with items in the room to pixelated creatures that seem to “escape” from the game, Tormenture guarantees an immersive and unsettling atmosphere that challenges the boundaries between reality and fiction.

Retro aesthetics combined with modern mechanics: Pixel art in the style of classic 8-bit games, combined with a 3D environment and updated controls that provide greater fluidity.

Immersive experience: The game connects the digital world with the physical one, introducing mechanics such as blowing on cartridges, taking notes, searching for clues actions typical of the 80s.

Multiple endings: The player’s decisions will affect the outcome, providing unique replayability and encouraging players to explore different paths.

80s cultural references: Nostalgic items and details that will transport players back to a golden era for video games and pop culture.

We played the game back in June and liked it, with Lyle saying: “Tormenture is a really creative way to present a horror game, and brings back the childhood nostalgia of playing games that I wasn’t quite ready for. The combination of the retro horror game and sitting in the real world where you’re playing it leads to some seriously creepy moments, and using both perspectives to solve puzzles just feels incredible. I can only imagine what horrors await further into this delightful game, and hopefully I don’t have to wait too long to experience them all.”

Tormenture is coming to PC via Steam on October 21st.