Turn-based pixel-art game The Adventurers is coming in November

Eternal Vigilance Entertainment has announced its turn-based fantasy RPG The Adventurers is hitting Steam early access on November 11th.

The developer says you will be able to explore a “rich, high-fantasy world inspired by classic tabletop games like Dungeons & Dragons and more”, adding that the first public demo for the game is out now ahead of Steam Next Fest.

Check out the new trailer, below:

As you explore The Adventurers’ high fantasy landscape, you’ll recruit new party members, each with distinct classes and powerful skills, defend villagers, and battle mythical creatures, all while making a name for yourself in this world of opportunity and danger. During your journey, which includes perilous roads, dense forests, and ancient ruins, you’ll need to manage morale, stamina, and health by resting at inns, purchasing drinks, and more. You’ll also need to strategize and plan around each of your team members’ talents and attributes to create a commanding combo of power and synergy while uncovering shadowy conspiracies that could shake the realm. When your team needs a shakeup, make camp in the wild to assign party members different tasks like keeping watch, cooking, and repairing equipment. Stock up on supplies from local vendors (sometimes after you defend these very merchants from attackers), pick up crafting orders, and complete requests in between combative bouts in The Adventurers. And when it’s time for another fight, utilize devastating abilities, powerful magical items, and epic feats to survive in this turn-based tactical RPG.

Here’s some of the key features from the latest press release:

Turn-Based Tactical Combat: Use the full arsenal of unique abilities, spells, and skills of your adventuring party as you skillfully strategize to ensure a winning formula.

Use the full arsenal of unique abilities, spells, and skills of your adventuring party as you skillfully strategize to ensure a winning formula. Dynamic, Ever Changing World: Your journey through the high fantasy land of The Adventurers brings with it random events that shape the narrative of your party that ensures unique tales for every player.

Your journey through the high fantasy land of The Adventurers brings with it random events that shape the narrative of your party that ensures unique tales for every player. Fully Customizable Party: With the robust character creator, players can create their ideal party to match their own unique style. Pick up recruits from the local tavern to bolster your party when you have the money to afford them.

With the robust character creator, players can create their ideal party to match their own unique style. Pick up recruits from the local tavern to bolster your party when you have the money to afford them. Commission Powerful Items: Acquire powerful items, weapons, and equipment to withstand and turn the tides of the toughest of battles and help the towns stay safe from merchant attacks.

The Adventurers is coming to Steam early access on November 11th.