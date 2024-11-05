5 Newest Video Games From Canadian Studios And Companies

Canadian video game developers are constantly pushing the boundaries of conventional gaming, coming up with new ideas and unique games. From indie studios to gaming giants like Ubisoft, there are plenty of Canadian companies and studios that are constantly delivering new games across genres.

As for video games, let’s discuss the five best and newest games released by Canadian studios in the past year.

First on the list is the much-anticipated Star Wars Outlaws. Released by Ubisoft Toronto and Massive Entertainment, this game was what Star Wars fans have been waiting for. You play as outlaw Kay Vess, exploring the vast open world of different galaxies and planets. Fighting, stealing, and outwitting your opponents is the norm as you risk it all to fight for your freedom.

Times & Galaxy was released by Copychaser Games in Alberta. This game is full of satire and humor, but also an engaging storyline. Play as a robot news reporter for the holopaper The Times & Galaxy heading off on an interplanetary adventure to uncover mysteries and find the next big scoop. Never before has there been a robo-reporter, so you really have to prove your worth by interviewing reliable sources, digging up dirt, and investigating the scene.

If you love Metroidvania games (a subgenre of action-adventure games), then look no further than the dark world of BIOMORPH. In this game you have to kill several creatures, only to morph into them! As you play, you have to solve challenging puzzles and navigate the beautiful hand-drawn world created by Lucid Dream Studio in Quebec. It’s not just about killing, though. You’ll interact with strange characters, rebuild a destroyed city, and explore the remnants of an ancient civilization which might give you clues to your own mysterious origins.

Venture to the Vile is another game in the Meroidvania subgenre and will appeal to fans of Tim Burton due to its quirky style. It was released by Cut to Bits in May 2024 and has been received mostly positively. You’re transported to the town of Rainybrook which has been taken over by the Vile. You have to fight against terrifying bosses to absorb their magical powers and lose your humanity in the process, all in an effort to find your missing friend.

Été is the perfect game for players looking to relax. This painting game, released by Impossible (Montreal), allows you to watercolor paint your way across the 3D city of Montreal. You can collect artwork and stamps, decorate your art studio, complete commissions to make friends, and display your own artwork at a private exhibition.

