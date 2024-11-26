ASKA update 3 adds dedicated servers and much more

Developer Sand Sailor Studio has just announced a new update for Viking survival title ASKA has released, adding lots of new content and features.

There are a few major additions, as follows with the new update, which is “update 3: Servers and Roads”, for the title that’s currently in early access on Steam.

Dedicated Servers – Players can now set up Dedicated servers allowing more freedom to play with friends and in groups.

In-Game Text Chat – Players can now chat with one another and survive together with smoother and more accessible in game communication

Roads, Paths and Slopes – Players can further customize their settlements with new terrain tools such as road and path makers which carve out more natural looking, winding roads & paths for your village

Misc. Improvements – Visual improvements, reworked archer duty and more will also be available.

There are a number of graphical updates, as follows:

Grass texture improved

Animations improved

Terrain optimised and textures improved

Improved day to night transitions

Vegetation visuals improved

Lighting generally brighter and more vibrant

Low quality assets improved

You can check out the full list of improvements and fixes, here.

In ASKA, strive to build a self-sustaining Viking tribe, working, crafting, hunting and fighting together. Command and organize intelligent NPC villagers, working and fighting alongside them. Lay claim to unspoiled lands and pave the way for a fierce Viking tribe. Craft the ultimate settlement solo or together with up to x3 friends. Trust in the Gods and the power of the Eye of Odin and summon intelligent NPC villagers to provide camaraderie and relief from the toils of survival.

Here’s a list of the key features for the game from the Steam Page:

Live out your Viking fantasy solo or with up to x3 friends.

Command villagers and build your tribe from the ground up, hunting for resources, and surviving against ancient threats and the darkest winters.

Assign each villager various jobs as they contribute to the tribe and leave their own mark on the settlement.

Construct housing, workshops, mines, farms, defences and more as you expand your village.

Discover hidden caves and explore further to harvest more valuable resources.

Explore a fantastical, completely procedurally generated world filled with secrets, landmarks and threats, keeping every session dynamic and fresh.

Experience realistic and dynamic weather system across the world, with survival priorities shifting in turn with the seasons.

Fight a variety of mythical enemies in exciting skill-based combat.

Customize buildings with functional furniture and various decorative items.

ASKA is out now in Steam early access on PC.