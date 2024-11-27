Ayasa: Shadow of Silence drops new trailer

Indie platformer Ayasa: Shadow of Silence has just gotten a new trailer, showing off the Little Nightmares-style horror on offer in the game.

The new trailer offers players “a glimpse into Ayasa’s powers – time manipulation, invisibility and energy control – abilities players have to master to save a world on the brink of destruction”, says the latest press release.

Check it out, below:

Step into a world shattered by darkness and imbued with mystery in Ayasa: Shadow of Silence, a platformer that marries quest-driven exploration with mind-bending horror elements. In Ayasa, players navigate the Inverted World—a realm once harmonious, where good and evil coexisted under the watchful presence of Tash, the Absolute. But that balance has shattered, and darkness now threatens to engulf the six lands of Faith, Hope, Love, Greed, Indifference, and Betrayal. Armed with remnants of Tash’s light, Ayasa must journey through these fractured lands, using her powers to restore balance and fend off the impending darkness.

Here’s some of the key features from the latest press release:

Harness Powerful Abilities: Use Ayasa’s unique powers—time manipulation, invisibility, and energy control—to solve puzzles, outwit enemies and traverse dangerous landscapes.

Use Ayasa’s unique powers—time manipulation, invisibility, and energy control—to solve puzzles, outwit enemies and traverse dangerous landscapes. Explore Six Themed Lands: Each realm represents a human facet like Faith or Greed, each with its own dangers, puzzles and atmosphere.

Each realm represents a human facet like Faith or Greed, each with its own dangers, puzzles and atmosphere. Atmospheric Puzzles and Survival: Navigate a world of suspenseful horror and strategic puzzles, testing your resolve and wit at every turn.

“Ayasa is more than a game; it’s an adventure into the unknown, a test of courage, and a fight to bring light back into a world on the edge,” says Edgar Janoyan, CEO of Aya Games. “We wanted to create an experience that feels both mysterious and deeply immersive, where every choice counts.”

Ayasa: Shadow of Silence is coming to PC (via Steam), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in 2025. The developer also says it should be playable on Steam Deck, too.