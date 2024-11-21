Blightstone announced, is a new tactical roguelike coming in 2025

Independent Studio Unfinished Pixel has announced Blightstone, a new “dark tactical roguelike RPG” coming to early access in 2025.

The studio says that the new game “brings unique twists to combat through freedom of character placement, interactive environments and hardcore resource management”, and it looks pretty interesting, all told.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Darkness has fallen over the world. Since a magical rift tore open the land, demons and dark forces have been unleashed upon the world, corrupting everything they come into contact with. As its inhabitants flee, the land is pillaged and destroyed, leaving few safe havens for the remnants of society. But all is not lost. A new turquoise-coloured mineral has appeared which can seemingly stop the plagued blight from its relentless spread. And so, a new party of heroes gathers to secure this precious resource, extract its power, and fight back against the corruption that covers the land before all is lost forever… In Blightstone, players will engage in innovative grid-free turn-based combat where environmental awareness and preparation are key. In each encounter, party members will have to be strategically positioned to take advantage of their surroundings and overcome the odds against relentless enemy forces and the pervading dark blight. As the insidious plague spreads across the rifted world during combat and at nightfall, players will need to manage their resources and equipment effectively to survive. While few will emerge victorious in their undertaking, failure will be crucial to your eventual salvation. Earthglass shards gathered from failed runs will fortify the guiding Crystal and strengthen future adventurers, pushing heroes onwards for another chance at victory and freedom.

“On Blightstone we wanted to combine the roguelike genre with highly detailed characters and environments to make an unforgettable experience sure to challenge players’ skill and strategic thinking, and encourage them to dive in for just one more run!” – Marcos Torrecillas and Raúl Vega, Unfinished Pixel co-Founders.

Blightstone is coming to Steam PC early access in 2025.