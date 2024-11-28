Breath of Death VII: The Beginning Reanimated coming on December 12th

Shadow Layer Games has announced the release date of Breath of Death VII: The Beginning Reanimated, and it’s coming on December 12th.

While the original was on Xbox Live Arcade (Xbox 360) this version is coming to Steam. The publisher says: “Breath of Death VII: The Beginning Reanimated is a complete, ground-up remake of the original, top-rated Xbox Live Indie Game”, adding that “Reanimated revamps the game with a detailed, sleek 16-bit art style and a completely new soundtrack written and recorded by HyperDuck SoundWorks. Along with new game modes, quality of life features, and enhancements to the UI and controls”.

Check out a trailer, below:

Breath of Death VII: The Beginning Reanimated, the retro styled, fast paced RPG, now presents an even more expansive and refined RPG adventure, taking all that was compelling with the original creation but now 10+ years on presents a truly enticing and fresh experience as Bill Stiernberg of Shadow Layer Games explained. In Breath of Death VII, the world’s been decimated after a war that wiped out humanity, leaving the undead to rise from the ashes and rebuild civilization. Dem, a bone-crushing skeleton warrior, teams up with Sara, a spirited ghost historian, to unearth the truth behind the invasion of monsters that are rotting away their newfound society . Along their grave journey, they reluctantly join forces with Lita, a fang-tastic vampire techie, and Erik, a zombie prince who’s dying for adventure. Light-hearted comedy abounds as this unlikely alliance works together to eliminate the monsters and reanimate life for the undead in a world that’s all but shrouded in darkness.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

A charming, comedic story featuring loveable undead characters in a world where an apocalypse has wiped out the living.

Entirely new detailed 16-bit style sprites, animations, effects, environments, and enemies based on the designs and layouts of the original.

Fast-paced, turn-based combat refined with quality of life improvements to keep the action smooth, quick, and accessible.

Build up a Combo with Hits in battle, then unleash a powered-up attack!

Unite Techniques combine the multiple characters for enhanced abilities in battle.

New high-quality soundtrack by HyperDuck SoundWorks (Cosmic Star Heroine, Dust: An Elysian Tail).

Dragonduck Mode: A unique new adventure-2600-alike quest for Dem the Skeleton – collect and use key items, but avoid the ferocious Dragonducks.

Hard+ Mode: Even tougher enemies for players who need a challenge.

Breath of Death VII: The Beginning Reanimated is coming to PC via Steam on December 12th.