How To Bet On Esports: Esports Betting Guide 2025

Esports have taken over the world, growing into a multi-billion dollar industry with millions of fans worldwide. This popularity has led to the emergence of gambling on esports, allowing you to place wagers on gaming competitions.

If you are wondering what is esports betting, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, you will find answers to questions like can you bet on esports, what esports are most popular, and much more.

Esports Betting Basics

The whole trend started in 2010 when some of the esports competitions began to attract a bigger viewer base. Much like with other sports, those who are spectating eventually wish to place wagers and add some skin to the game. Naturally, some brands decided to give it shot, and started covering esports events in their sportsbooks. In 2024 only, the esports betting market is expected to be US$ 2.5 billion in global value.

Now, you are probably asking yourself, how to bet on esports? It’s very straightforward, just find an operator that covers these events, and decide which team you want to back. These wagers may include the outright winner of a match or tournament, or who will win the current round.

What are the Key Differences Between eSports Betting and Sports Betting?

While esports betting shares many similarities with traditional sports wagering, there are several key differences that set it apart. Below you can find an esports betting guide that can help you find the difference between traditional and esports wagering.

Volatility

Esports markets are relatively less stable than the conventional sports markets. This is because of issues like constant updates in games, changes in the players’ list, and dynamics in game strategies.

Data Availability

Traditional sports have accumulated data for at least decades while esports is a newly emerging field. This can make it rather difficult for the bookmakers as well as players to be very realistic with the odds.

Game Variety

Traditional sports consist of games that are played with more or less the same rules for a long time. Esports, however, comprise a large number of games, and each of them has its own set of rules, models, and strategies.

Age Demographics

Esports bettors are younger than the players of traditional sports. According to the UK Gambling Commission, most esports bettors range from 18-24 and 25-34 years old.

Live Streaming Integration

Esports wagering is most of the time linked with streaming sites such as Twitch because it provides a more engaging way to play the game.

In-Game Economies

Some of the esports games have their own economy with tokens that can affect the betting markets. For example, the value of in-game items in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive can have an impact on the operators.

How to Start Betting on eSports?

To answer your question on how to bet on esports in the UK, you should know that getting started in 2025, is easier than ever. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you begin your esports wagering journey.

Choose a Reputable Betting Platform. Choose a legal and properly licensed esports betting site. Make sure the site complies with legal standards and has great customer support.

Understand the Games. Get to know which esports titles are the most played and their respective competitive environments. This includes games like League of Legends, Dota 2, CS:GO, and Valorant.

Learn Betting Types. Learn about match winners, map winners, first blood and prop wagers.

Set a Budget. Set your budget and do not exceed it. There is a need to exercise a lot of caution in placing bets on esports events.

Stay Informed. To wager on an esports event you should be updated with the news, rosters of teams, and tournament schedules.

Start Small. Start with small amounts to familiarize yourself with the working of the system before investing big money.

Utilize Bonuses. Esports sites provide their users with welcome bonuses and some other promotions. Use these to its fullest potential when it comes to your gaming.

Who Can Place Bets?

If you ever wondered – “Can I bet on esports?” here’s what you need to know. This is still viewed as gambling, so if you wish to wager in the UK you need to be 18 or older. Also, if you have gambled in the past and have used GamStop for self-exclusion you won’t be able to place wagers on esports events. In essence, anyone who isn’t self-excluded and is at least 18 can use sportsbooks to wager on these games.

Now, many of you are probably wondering can you bet on esports if you are registered on Gamstop. And the simple answer is yes, assuming the operator isn’t on the list of UKGC-licensed casinos and sportsbooks. Nongamstopbetting.info features a wide range of betting sites not bound by GamStop restrictions. They accept UK players, and in many respects, they are superior to locally available brands. Of course, they still have their own responsible gambling tools and self-exclusion register to help you manage your playing habits.

Is There a Guaranteed Winning Strategy in eSports?

Even if you learn how to bet esports markets correctly, there’s no guaranteed strategy for winning. However, we can provide some tips that can improve your chances of winning.

Specialize in Specific Games

If you are asking yourself can i bet on esports games, the simple answer is yes. However, do not try to play all esports titles out there. Instead, try to be specific and choose one or two esports titles. This enables you to gain more profound knowledge and understanding.

Analyze Team and Player Statistics

Analyzing teams and players can enhance your knowledge on which match to support and bet for. For CS:GO, you can go to HLTV.org, and for Rocket League, you can go to Octane.gg to check all sorts of performance stats.

Consider Team Compositions

In games such as League of Legends or Dota 2, the team you play on can have a huge say in a match. Knowing who will be in a team is always helpful since it provides you with an advantage in the process.

Watch Matches

It is convenient to watch professional matches on a regular basis. You will be able to see team approaches, players’ habits, and meta shifts.

Use Multiple Betting Sites

Some websites may have higher or lower odds than others. You can shop around to find the best value for yourself.

Understand the Impact of Patches

We found that game updates can have a significant impact on the position of teams on the competitive ladder. Get to know the latest release patches and their implications.

Manage Your Bankroll

To avoid running out of money quickly when playing, it is advisable to adhere to the right money management strategies. Using the operator’s bankroll management tools can help you with your gaming journey.

Leverage Live Betting

Live gambling is also very interesting if you are able to determine quickly how a match is going to proceed.

The Most Popular eSports Games in 2024

By 2024, there are several games that are market leaders in esports betting and they all have different characteristics and audiences.

League of Legends (LoL)

League of Legends is the most popular game to wager on. This game enjoys a massive following due to its strategic depth in a team-based game. A few events including the LoL World Championship and the Mid-Season Invitational are popular and pull millions of viewers.

Worlds 2023 was the most watched event since the beginning of the project and had over 6,4 million of the peak viewers.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

CS:GO is another game that cannot be left out. Renowned for its tactical gameplay and high skill ceiling, CS: GO features tournaments like the Major Championships and the BLAST Premier.

These events include massive prizes, with the Tier 1 tournaments averaging a $2.5 million reward.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is quite popular due to the many mechanisms and strategies it has. The International is Dota 2’s biggest event and among the most popular competitions in the entire esports industry.

Moreover, it boasted a record $40 million prize pool in 2024. Other important events are the Dota Pro Circuit Majors.

Valorant

Another newcomer to the scene is Valorant. This Riot Games’ tactical shooter has demonstrated a 30% year-over-year increase in the gross receipts for Q3 2024. High-level competitions such as the Valorant Champions Tour and other leagues have helped it to gain popularity.

Call of Duty

COD completes the list of esports games for betting. Call of Duty League and the World Championship are the fundamental grounds that players wager on.

The total money reward of $ 2,000,000 is divided among the teams which is very lucrative for both the players and the gamblers.