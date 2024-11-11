Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets extended Deep Dive gameplay video

Machine Games and Lucasfilm Games have released an extended Deep Dive gameplay video for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The new video shows off everything from trap-filled rooms to wearing disguises and infiltrating enemy camps. With every new piece of footage, this is looking more and more exciting, replicating the feeling of being the most famous explorer in all of cinematic history.

From MachineGames, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, set between the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle immerses players in an all-new single-player, narrative driven adventure. Blending cinematic set-pieces, puzzle-solving, and hand-to-hand combat, players will embark on an authentic Indiana Jones experience around the world to try and defeat the sinister forces working against them.

Players who can’t wait to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle after watching the new gameplay can now pre-order for Xbox Series X|S and PC, with plenty of pre-order bonuses on offer. It releases on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass on December 9, following a Spring 2025 launch for PlayStation 5.

We got to watch an earlier preview of some Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay recently and said “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks like an authentic entry into the saga of the franchise, with some excellent gameplay and stunning visuals. It seems to have all the charm the character is known for, but it also looks like it’s got the supporting cast right, specifically Gina, the Italian journalist who has her own personal mission. While at the event, the developers were confident they were sticking to the release date, so thankfully we won’t have to wait too long until we can all enjoy the exciting new adventure of one of the greatest movie characters of all time through our Xbox consoles.”

You can watch the Deep Dive gameplay below: